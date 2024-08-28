Governor of New York heralds start of construction on major offshore wind project: 'Green energy is the future of America'

"We're growing New York's green economy, building clean energy, and expanding economic opportunities for all New Yorkers."

New York's governor has approved the construction of the state's largest offshore wind project, which, when completed, will provide clean energy to 600,000 homes.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, the 924-megawatt project, Sunrise Wind, is planned about 30 miles east of Montauk, New York. A leading energy company, Ørsted, developed the project.

Ørsted has completed all the required permitting milestones and received construction approval for Sunrise Wind. Anyone interested in the progress can visit the project website for weekly construction updates, a live interactive map, and other resources.

"We're growing New York's green economy, building clean energy, and expanding economic opportunities for all New Yorkers," said Governor Kathy Hochul, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

"By breaking ground on Sunrise Wind and advancing the next wave of offshore wind projects, New York is passing a tremendous milestone to combat climate change. These projects will create good-paying union jobs and demonstrate that New York is leading the nation to build the offshore wind industry."

U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management director Elizabeth Klein said, "Sunrise Wind represents a significant step toward achieving the Biden-Harris administration's and New York's ambitious offshore wind energy goals," per Renewable Energy Magazine.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Offshore wind projects offer many benefits for the environment and nearby communities. They create rewarding construction, manufacturing, maintenance, and operations jobs that help revitalize local economies. Meanwhile, they make clean energy more affordable to residents while keeping pollution out of local neighborhoods.

Offshore wind projects provide renewable energy, reducing our reliance on dirty energy, reducing carbon pollution, and combating our planet's overheating. The strong winds at sea also make wind energy far more efficient than many land-based energy options.

Beyond New York, other promising wind energy projects are impacting the lives of people in Massachusetts, New Jersey, the Netherlands, and many other places.

"Great milestone achieved!!" a LinkedIn user commented on Ørsted's post announcing the Sunrise Wind's groundbreaking. "Congratulations to the entire team of Ørsted, and wish you all the luck."

"Excellent," one Facebook user commented on the news in New York. "Green energy is the future of America."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.