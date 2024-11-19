Scientists make breakthrough with new battery for Mars missions: 'This work lays a foundational step'

The pack has tested well in extreme cold temperatures that mimic Martian lows.

An institution of higher learning is developing a battery well-suited for use on an alien world.

The University of Science and Technology of China has provided details on the power pack, which can operate using elements from the Martian atmosphere. The fascinating unit has a higher storage capacity and lifespan than previous iterations, according to a news release.

Perhaps most impressively, it can be recharged by the air on Mars, as Newsweek explains.

"This work lays a foundational step toward the development of multi-energy complementary systems for future space exploration," researcher Xiao Xu told the publication.

To work — and charge — on the Red Planet, the battery needs to be amicable to an atmosphere that's 95% carbon dioxide with some other gases. It can amazingly use the fumes as fuel. Temperature fluctuations are also a challenge, regularly moving from around 70 degrees Fahrenheit to minus-225, all per Newsweek and NASA.

"By utilizing integrated electrode preparation and foldable battery structure, the team enlarged the cell size … further improving the energy density of the pouch battery," the university report states.

The summary includes a photo of the small pack powering a digital clock and a miniature astronaut figurine with an illuminated helmet.

It has tested well in extremely cold temperatures that mimic Martian lows. Experts estimate that it could run for about 1,350 hours, which is the equivalent of two Mars months. The effectiveness is thanks to special insulation, thermal radiation, and a hibernation protocol, according to the story.

Research about how best to colonize Mars is producing interesting breakthroughs in other labs, as well. Scientists are working to develop artificial photosynthesis that can be used to aid humanity in outer space.

Often, the tech provides insight on how to improve life on Earth, from cleaner building materials to better wine, as evidenced by recent developments at NASA. Experts there are even studying how to apply artificial intelligence and satellite images to improve farming. The result could strengthen our food systems as severe weather and wildfires endanger more of Earth.

The space agency continues to monitor our planet's overheating and its impact, including increased risks of extreme weather.

On the battery front, a growing list of cheaper, better-performing components are being developed to store and deliver electricity, including potassium- and sodium-based solutions.

And in China, the experts think that successful testing puts their Mars-air battery on a path to developing energy systems that can be used on the faraway world.

It's a "critical proof of concept for the application of Mars batteries in real Martian environments," Xu said.

