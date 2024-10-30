5 NASA technologies that could transform our future

NASA scientists have already played a role in feeding hungry babies and providing for a better night's rest.

And the space agency continues to set new standards with fascinating research, surpassing baby formula and memory foam with technology that could again change key parts of our lives.

Here is some more tech we can chalk up to out-of-this-world aspirations.

