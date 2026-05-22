Cybertruck driver arrested after 'intentionally' driving into lake to test 'Wade Mode'

The incident serves as a reminder that public lakes and parks are shared community resources, not product-testing zones.

A bizarre Cybertruck stunt is making the rounds online after police in Grapevine, Texas, said a man "intentionally" drove the truck into Grapevine Lake to try Tesla's "Wade Mode."

According to NBC5, Grapevine police said officers were called to the area near Katie's Woods Boat Ramp after reports that a vehicle was in the water. At the scene, they found a Cybertruck partly submerged near the shoreline.

Police said the driver later told them he had gone into the lake on purpose to try the vehicle's Wade Mode.

That decision did not end the way he apparently expected. Police said the truck stopped working and began filling with water, NBC5 reported. Crews with the Grapevine Fire Department then helped pull it from the lake with a wrecker.

Police identified the driver as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, who is now facing multiple charges, including allegations that he operated a vehicle in a closed section of a park, lacked valid boat registration, and violated water safety rules.

NBC5 also spoke with McDaniel, who said he had taken the truck through water several times before without problems.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, stunts like this can pull first responders away from other emergencies, disrupt public spaces, and put local waterways at risk if a vehicle leaks debris or contaminants.

They can also encourage other drivers to confuse a vehicle feature with permission to test nature as though it were an obstacle course.

That is part of why Grapevine police issued a broader warning after the rescue.

"Although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law," the department said in a statement.

The incident serves as a reminder that public lakes and parks are shared community resources, not product-testing zones.

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