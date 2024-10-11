Video of Tesla Cybertruck driving through floodwaters sparks debate online: 'Hope they enjoyed the car while it lasted'

No matter how you feel about the Cybertruck, driving through flooded streets is a risk not worth taking.

Tesla's Cybertruck has been controversial from its unveiling, when a misguided test to show off the unbreakable windows failed miserably. Some fans stand by the car, saying it has saved them more than $1,000 a month on fuel costs. The Cybertruck will likely always be a divisive vehicle, but a video of one driving through flooded streets in Florida sparked conversation on Reddit.

The Tesla community on Reddit has over 3 million members sharing the successes and sometimes failures of the car company. In a recent video showing the floodwaters of the devastating Hurricane Helene, viewers can see a Cybertruck driving through a waterlogged intersection.

The post claims the clip is from Tampa, but several commenters say the intersection in question is actually in Sarasota, which is backed up by a Sarasota County governmental post from the same day advising residents to avoid the area, in Siesta Key. The vehicle can be seen driving in water that goes about a third of the way up its tires through an intersection strewn with debris.

The National Weather Service advises to never drive through flooded areas because "you do not know the condition of the road under the water." The Cybertruck has several off-roading features, including one that allegedly lets drivers brave up to 32 inches of water. The car's Wade Mode claims to raise the height of the car and protect the battery from water damage, though the manual says it lasts for only 30 minutes at around 1 mph to 2 mph, and water damage is not covered under its warranty.

Business Insider wrote about the feature and added that the company hopes to one day have the vehicle function as a boat.

This post sparked a lot of debate in the Tesla community on Reddit.

One skeptic wrote, "How to ruin your tesla."

"Even if it were okay to drive through flood water, that's probably salt water. Hope they enjoyed the car while it lasted!" Added another.

A Tesla supporter said, "He's gonna be fine. Wade mode baby"

Someone else warned, "After every hurricane, you end up seeing a bunch of news stories about EVs catching fire, and it almost always ends up being because the vehicle was submerged enough, whether parked or driven, that water got on top of the battery."

No matter how you feel about the Cybertruck, driving through flooded streets is a risk not worth taking.

