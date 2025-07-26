Revolutionary new technology could transform health care around the globe: 'A game-changer'

It's a solution that's easier to maintain and more resilient in a crisis.

A new generation of solar-powered refrigerators is transforming vaccine delivery in rural Malawi. According to the Gates Foundation, this tech is offering a reliable solution to one of the biggest challenges in global health: keeping vaccines cold in areas without consistent access to electricity.

Unlike traditional fridges that run on kerosene, gas, or backup batteries, solar direct-drive (SDD) refrigerators connect directly to rooftop solar panels and can provide cooling power that lasts through cloudy days by storing energy as ice. That means no fuel runs, no battery replacements, and far fewer spoiled doses. For clinics in remote or off-grid areas, the impact has been immediate.



"We thought, this is the solution to our challenges," said Gray Phiri, a cold chain manager in Malawi. "SDD has really been a game-changer."

For years, health workers in Malawi faced recurring disruptions due to fuel shortages and power outages. Gas-powered or battery-reliant coolers often sat idle when fuel ran out. Some workers even crossed into Zambia to track down kerosene.



"Caregivers would arrive at the clinic and learn the fridge wasn't running," health worker Mphatso Mtenje recalled. "They're likely going to miss that vaccine because they're not likely to come back again."

Vaccines need to be kept between two and eight degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Any hotter, they spoil. Any colder, they freeze. When fridges fail, entire shipments are wasted, and families may walk miles only to be turned away.

SDD fridges are providing a solution that's easier to maintain and more resilient in a crisis.



In 2015, Malawi began installing its first SDD vaccine fridge with help from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF. By 2018, the program expanded dramatically. To date, Malawi has installed around 600 SDD fridges, replacing all gas- and battery-powered units. Cold chain points have more than doubled to 1,200, bringing reliable vaccine storage closer to communities across the country.

The fridges passed a major stress test in 2021, when Cyclone Ana knocked out power across the region. While doses stored in electric units had to be rushed to safety, the solar-powered ones held steady.

"If we didn't have SDD fridges, it would have been a huge issue because we would have spoiled a lot of doses," Mtenje said.

Beyond storing vaccines, SDD fridges now help power clinic lighting, fetal dopplers, and other essential equipment. They also reduce carbon pollution and are tracked remotely to ensure optimal temperature and performance.

Today, 60% of Malawi's cold chain runs on solar. And other countries are following suit, supported by Gavi's investment in both equipment and training. What started as a fix for remote clinics is now a model for the future of vaccine storage, one that could protect millions of children while strengthening health systems around the world.

