Scientists develop toxin-free device that could replace outdated HVAC systems: 'Really helpful for affordability'

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory have created a magnetic heat pump that works just as well as standard air conditioners and heaters without using harmful chemicals, according to Tech Xplore.

Most homes' current cooling and heating systems depend on outdated technology from over 100 years ago. When these systems leak, they release chemicals that can hurt people and add heat-trapping pollution to our air.

That's where magnetic heat pumps come in. They move heat using magnets instead of chemicals, making them safer. Until now, these magnetic systems weren't practical because they were too heavy, expensive, or inefficient compared to regular air conditioners.

The research team, led by Julie Slaughter, investigated how to improve these systems.



"We first looked at what is out there and how close the existing magnetocaloric devices are to matching compressors," per Tech Xplore. "Next we developed a baseline design and then asked, 'OK, now how far can we push the technology?'"

Their solution works by changing magnetic fields while pumping fluid to move heat. The team tested two special materials: gadolinium and a compound made with lanthanum, iron, and silicon.

"Lanthanum-iron-silicon materials have a higher power capability than gadolinium," Slaughter explained. "They're just not as readily available and require multiple materials in one device to get good performance."

By using space and materials more efficiently, the team created a system that matches the weight of current cooling systems.

"We were able to show that we are competitive with the power density of some of the compressors that are out there today," said Slaughter. "The permanent magnets and the magnetic steel make up most of the mass rather than the expensive magnetocaloric material, and that's really helpful for affordability."

This advancement brings us closer to having cleaner, more efficient ways to stay comfortable in our homes. Magnetic heat pumps could help families save money on energy bills while protecting our air. The technology is ready for manufacturers to develop into products. However, it may take several years before these systems become available for home installation.

