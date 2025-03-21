Video gives jaw-dropping look at technology behind high-speed trains: 'This is amazing'

"If you think 374 mph is too much, you've seen nothing yet."

If you haven't heard of a maglev train before, prepare to have your mind blown. These systems — so named for the combination of "magnetic" and "levitation" — are like the stuff of science fiction, shuttling high-speed trains along their rails at eye-popping speeds using the power of magnets.

The educational account Interesting Engineering (@interestingengineering) recently posted a video explaining the system on Instagram.

"With an operational speed of 270 mph, the Shanghai maglev is the fastest commercial train in the world," the video says. "But it doesn't even begin to test the limits of rail transportation."

Japan's newest maglev prototype is capable of speeds up to 374 miles per hour, pushing beyond all previous records.

"Traditional railways have always been working against friction, but maglev gets around this limitation by literally levitating the train above the track," Interesting Engineering explains in the video.

It also outlined the numerous advantages that these systems have over traditional trains, which have historically burned dirty fuels to operate. First of all, because of the "extremely powerful electromagnets" that cause the train to literally levitate above the track, there are no components that interact with a track. That means that wear and tear is minimal, along with expensive maintenance.

And, as IE points out, these maglev trains are also "considerably less noisy" as well as energy efficient, releasing far less planet-warming pollution.

Currently, according to Britannica, there are six commercial maglev systems in operation across Japan, South Korea, and China.

"This is amazing," one commenter enthused.

"Astounding," another said.

Developments in efficient public transit are key in reducing toxic pollution worldwide. The transit sector is broadly responsible for nearly one-third of all pollution in the U.S. alone, according to the EPA. Globally, that number is closer to one-fifth, per Our World in Data.

That's why projects like maglev trains, hydrogen-powered aircraft, and electric buses, boats, and trucks are so exciting for environmental advocates. And, as IE concludes at the end of the video, those advocates should be excited about what innovations are coming next.

"If you think 374 mph is too much," it says, "you've seen nothing yet."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.