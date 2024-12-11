  • Tech Tech

City debuts public electric buses that can recharge in 3 minutes — and its transit system will never be the same

"Delivering the biggest improvement in accessible mass transit in decades."

by Rachel Beyer
"Delivering the biggest improvement in accessible mass transit in decades."

Photo Credit: HESS

Brisbane is making strides toward a cleaner, more sustainable future with its all-electric Metro bus fleet. Officially launched in October, the cutting-edge system represents a major step in the city's effort to decarbonize urban transit ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

As reported by The Fifth Estate, the Hess-manufactured buses feature cutting-edge technology that helps to reduce pollution. Each 24.4-meter vehicle features wireless fast-charging technology that can recharge the buses in under three minutes. 

The Metro is built to service more people efficiently, with a capacity of up to 170 passengers, while reducing environmental impact. According to Brisbane City Council, the $1.55 billion project will increase transit use by more than 50%, adding 30 million trips annually and connecting to key community hubs like Griffith University, PA Hospital, and UQ Lakes.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner commented on how game-changing the project is, stating: "Brisbane Metro is delivering the biggest improvement in accessible mass transit in decades." With low floors, mobility aid bays, and on-board Wi-Fi, the bus is built to make getting around easier and more comfortable for everyone.

Brisbane's electric bus system is an example of urban planning meeting environmental consciousness, and similar efforts are happening globally. China leads the group, operating over 400,000 electric buses, including a fully electrified fleet in Shenzhen. 

States are stepping up in the U.S. as it catches up in the electric transit space. Zion National Park recently became the first in the U.S. to switch to a fully electric bus system.

Watch now: Easy-to-use app can help slash your grocery bill in half

General Motors is targeting rural areas with plans to roll out 40,000 charging stations, and Ikea is adding ultrafast chargers at 25 of its stores. Even the National Park Service is stepping in, adding chargers at 425 park sites.

On a large scale, the Biden administration is investing $900 million to fund 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across 35 states. 

Brisbane's new electric bus fleet is getting people talking. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli described it as a "game-changer" for public transit in Government News, benefiting commuters and the environment. 

🗣️ Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

🔘 Cost concerns 💸

🔘 Range concerns 🪫

🔘 Performance concerns 😓

🔘 Already switched 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Mark McKenzie, Queensland director for the company operating eastern Translink services, added in The Brisbane Times: "This is also about upskilling our local workforce in this renewable energy space with technical skills that will be transferable to other industries."

Electric transit reduces pollution and improves urban transport. Brisbane's Metro project offers a cleaner, more efficient travel experience.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x