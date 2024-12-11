City debuts public electric buses that can recharge in 3 minutes — and its transit system will never be the same

Brisbane is making strides toward a cleaner, more sustainable future with its all-electric Metro bus fleet. Officially launched in October, the cutting-edge system represents a major step in the city's effort to decarbonize urban transit ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

As reported by The Fifth Estate, the Hess-manufactured buses feature cutting-edge technology that helps to reduce pollution. Each 24.4-meter vehicle features wireless fast-charging technology that can recharge the buses in under three minutes.

The Metro is built to service more people efficiently, with a capacity of up to 170 passengers, while reducing environmental impact. According to Brisbane City Council, the $1.55 billion project will increase transit use by more than 50%, adding 30 million trips annually and connecting to key community hubs like Griffith University, PA Hospital, and UQ Lakes.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner commented on how game-changing the project is, stating: "Brisbane Metro is delivering the biggest improvement in accessible mass transit in decades." With low floors, mobility aid bays, and on-board Wi-Fi, the bus is built to make getting around easier and more comfortable for everyone.

Brisbane's electric bus system is an example of urban planning meeting environmental consciousness, and similar efforts are happening globally. China leads the group, operating over 400,000 electric buses, including a fully electrified fleet in Shenzhen.

States are stepping up in the U.S. as it catches up in the electric transit space. Zion National Park recently became the first in the U.S. to switch to a fully electric bus system.

General Motors is targeting rural areas with plans to roll out 40,000 charging stations, and Ikea is adding ultrafast chargers at 25 of its stores. Even the National Park Service is stepping in, adding chargers at 425 park sites.

On a large scale, the Biden administration is investing $900 million to fund 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across 35 states.

Brisbane's new electric bus fleet is getting people talking. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli described it as a "game-changer" for public transit in Government News, benefiting commuters and the environment.

Mark McKenzie, Queensland director for the company operating eastern Translink services, added in The Brisbane Times: "This is also about upskilling our local workforce in this renewable energy space with technical skills that will be transferable to other industries."

Electric transit reduces pollution and improves urban transport. Brisbane's Metro project offers a cleaner, more efficient travel experience.

