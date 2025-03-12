  • Business Business

City unveils ferries with cutting-edge feature designed to change transportation: 'We're committed to pushing the boundaries'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Derecktor

Savannah, Georgia, is now home to two new low-emissions ferries, the Juliette Gordon Low II and Susie King Taylor II.

According to Energy+Environment Leader, they both use an innovative hybrid propulsion system. 

Manufacturing partner Derecktor has said that with these waterjet systems, the 65-foot vessels would produce fewer emissions than diesel-powered alternatives. It added that the ferries enjoy enhanced energy efficiency, better comfort for passengers, and reduced costs to operators. 

Marine Jet Power built the propulsion system using a model that it deployed in military and law enforcement capacities. It's safe to say these are up to the task of ferrying daily commuters between City Hall Landing, Trade Center Landing, and Waving Girl Landing. 

The boats were named after two famous locals. Juliette Gordon Low was the founder of the Girl Scouts, and Susie King Taylor was the first Black woman to teach openly in a school for formerly enslaved individuals in Georgia. 

Burning diesel produces a lot of pollution, so cutting its use by any amount is good news for the environment and personal health. More and more commercial boats are enjoying the benefits of electrification, including high-demand ships like tugboats. Growing options include several new hydrofoil technologies.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Overall, boats emit little pollution compared to light-duty road travel, but the seas are not without their villains. On a distance-per-traveler basis, cruise ships are particularly bad offenders. Reducing pollution from ferry travel is going in the right direction, in any case. 

The new ferries in Savannah are the first of their kind in America, and the manufacturer is excited about their potential. 

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and delivering innovative solutions that prioritize sustainability," said Erik Derecktor, new construction commercial manager for Derecktor Shipyards.

