Company reveals the incredible '24-hour' electric truck maximizing its operations: 'The technology is ready'

Danish engineering company Danfoss has teamed up with Volvo to create what could be a revolutionary concept for big rig hauling, as a press release and a news report detailed.

Danfoss has incorporated its onboard electric chargers, specifically made for heavy-duty trucks and buses, on eight Volvo 20-ton, 55.7-foot rigs.

The suitcase-sized units manage how the battery-powered trucks charge, providing quick, nightly AC power-ups in around eight or nine hours. It's an important factor that opens up readily available AC plug-ins. While DC charging is faster, the ports are often less common, according to Danfoss and a video clip published by Euronews.

An inverter helps with needed AC/DC conversions, as well as using energy from the brakes to help charge the battery, the company description continued.

"We have the ambition to be our customers' preferred decarbonization partner and to earn that respect and loyalty from our customers," Danfoss Chief Sustainability Officer Torben Christensen said in the Euronews story.

It's being billed as a "24-hour truck" because it can stay in service by charging during 15-minute loading/unloading periods. The overnight plug-ins fully juice the battery on weekends during extended downtime. The truck's charger can also power other equipment and smaller vehicles, according to Euronews.

The rigs have mainly been used by Danfoss to transport cargo to and from its facilities. But the company put one of them through a distance test during the middle of last year. The electric truck hauled 37 tons of cargo across more than 800 miles from Denmark to France, according to Danfoss. It was part of an electric vehicle caravan, using 100% battery power.

"Long-distance travel with heavy electric vehicles is both possible and sustainable.​ The technology is ready," Danfoss posted on its LinkedIn page.

Danfoss isn't alone in developing electric heavy-duty trucks. Amazon has a fleet operating in Los Angeles. Those trucks are also built by Volvo, Axios reported. Tesla is working on electric semis, as well.

For Danfoss, the big EVs are part of the company's effort to "make a significant contribution to the green transition," Christensen said in a news release.

Globally, trucks and buses spew about 35% of heat-trapping air pollution from road transport, according to the International Energy Agency. In addition to increasing risks for severe weather, exhaust is associated with lung and heart health problems and even cancer risks, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Switching to a passenger EV is more attainable than ever for everyday drivers. Tax breaks of up to $7,500 remain. Ford is providing chargers and paying for installation for its EV customers. Volkswagen is offering an affordable $149/month lease on its impressive ID.4 to "well-qualified customers" with $999 down, plus some other costs.

The Danfoss tech and France trek highlight the advances made for battery-powered rides, spanning all sizes of vehicles on the road. The rigs have helped Danfoss cut costly diesel use by 66,000 gallons a year, Euronews reported.

"The trip wasn't without its challenges. There's still more to be done to improve infrastructure and charging accessibility for larger vehicles. But the future is bright with possibility. Short-haul transport can be electrified right now, and this journey demonstrates that the vehicles themselves stand ready," Danfoss officials posted on LinkedIn.

