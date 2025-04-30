Travelers share helpful insights after using high-speed train to traverse entire country: 'We're taking the journey of a lifetime'

An adventurous couple shared a video documenting their high-speed train trip across the length of South Korea.

"We're taking the journey of a lifetime," they announced, as they worked their way through the country's capital city, Seoul, on the way to the train station.

On the TRAVELiving: Noelle and Jonathan's Life Adventures (@TRAVELiving-NJLA) channel, the pair shares useful info about the locations they visit.

"Wherever you are in the Seoul metropolitan area, you can use public transportation to get to Seoul Station," the couple said.

This is helpful for residents and travelers looking to reduce their carbon footprint, as shifting from cars to public transportation can reduce up to 2.2 tons of planet-warming emissions per individual each year, according to the United Nations.

At Seoul Station, where you could "probably spend an hour just exploring the food options," according to Noelle, they headed for the high-speed KTX train to take them from Seoul in the north down to Busan in the south.

"Two round-trip tickets from Seoul to Busan and back cost us $193, which is about $48 per person, one way," said Jonathan, adding "that's not bad for traveling across the entire country, reaching speeds of 186 miles per hour."

The modern KTX (or Korea Train Express) is a high-speed bullet train that's powered by electricity and connects travelers to a number of cities within just a few hours. The switch from dirty diesel-powered trains to electric ones offers more energy efficiency and produces less planet-warming pollution.

"Finding our train was simple," they shared. "We followed the signs, walked straight to our platform and just got on. No security lines and very little waiting around."

That's an improvement on the more complex boarding process for flights. What's more, by using the train instead of flying, the pair may have reduced their emissions by 86%, according to information from Our World in Data.

How was the ride? Noelle said that "It's one of the best train rides I've ever been on," adding, "It was about three hours. I really enjoyed it."

"The train itself is comfortable, clean, and modern. And there's even free WiFi, so you can look at your phone instead of looking out the window at beautiful Korean landscapes," joked Jonathan.

The response from viewers was positive, with one saying, "Love your videos!"

Another appreciated their worldly advice, adding, "Thank you for sharing this information. It's super helpful for our future visit to South Korea."

