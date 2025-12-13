'Magic balls' installed by drones could conquer US market thanks to game-changing performance: 'It's never been like this'

Norwegian energy startup Heimdall Power aims to transform power grids with its latest innovation. A report by Data Center Dynamics breaks down how the company has created tiny magic balls that make electricity flow smarter.

The concept is deceptively simple. Heimdall Power's drone-deployed sensors, nicknamed "magic balls," attach directly to overhead power lines to measure real-time conditions such as temperature, humidity, and line capacity. The data helps utilities better manage how much electricity their grids can safely carry, unlocking extra capacity that would otherwise sit unused.

According to Data Center Dynamics, Jørgen Festervoll, the CEO of Heimdall Power, pointed out how weather is the ultimate factor when it comes to measuring how much power can be transmitted through a cable. With the data captured by the magic balls, they would be able to take smarter, more informed steps in setting up power systems.

According to Festervoll, having this real-time data is crucial for optimizing how electricity is used, especially as modern demands on the grid have changed. New technologies like AI, cloud computing, and smarter systems mean the products are more sophisticated and easier to deploy than ever before.

"Now we have data centers going up in 18 months and generating significant additional grid load. There's been some congestion before, but it's never been like this," he said.

In simple terms, Heimdall's sensors help squeeze more renewable energy through the same wires — supporting wind and solar integration while minimizing blackout risks. This could be especially transformative for the U.S., where long permitting timelines often delay new power line construction, as detailed by Clean Power.





Technology like this could offer a low-cost, high-impact solution for a cleaner, more reliable energy future. Every bit of extra grid capacity helps deliver renewable power to homes faster.

