  • Tech Tech

Startup develops game-changing solution for major problem with common waste: 'I thought it was too good to be true'

"The bottom line drives a lot of innovation."

by Juliana Marino
Former chemical plant employee and MIT graduate disrupts multi-billion dollar industry with Macrocycles.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new startup is revolutionizing how textile and plastic waste are recycled, cutting costs and improving efficiency. MacroCycle has developed a way to convert plastic and textile waste into polyester resins, or virgin-grade MacroCycle PET, as reported by TechCrunch.

Traditionally, plastic recycling involves a process that breaks down polymers, which are the chemical building blocks of plastic. However, this process is energy-intensive and has a significant carbon impact. MacroCycle has a completely different approach. Instead of breaking plastic polymers into smaller molecules, it turns polymers into rings known as macrocycles. Once any remaining contaminants are washed away, the macrocycles can be recycled. 

The two minds behind this game-changing process are Jan-Georg Rosenboom and Stwart Peña Feliz. Their paths crossed at MIT. Rosenboom had developed a revolutionary method for recycling plastics. Peña Feliz, a former worker at Exxon's chemical recycling plant, saw the potential in Rosenboom's new recycling method. 

"When I saw his technology, I thought it was too good to be true," Peña Feliz told TechCrunch.

Together, they teamed up and founded MacroCycle in the fall of 2022, further developing Rosenboom's technology and building it into a business. Now, MacroCycle's process uses 80% less energy than the process required to make virgin polyester, according to Peña Feliz. To put that number in context, other chemical recycling technologies use only 20-30% less, per TechCrunch. 

Combatting textile and plastic waste is essential to ensure a safer, cleaner future. Each year, the world produces over 495 million tons of plastic waste, according to Our World in Data. That plastic waste ends up polluting our oceans and leaching toxic microplastics into our soil. 

Furthermore, about 100 tons of clothing end up rotting in landfills each year, exacerbating the overheating of our planet, according to Earth.org. What's worse, only 0.5% of textile waste is recycled, noted TechCrunch. 

Developing innovative ways for recycling plastic and textile waste is a necessity. MacroCycle not only helps reduce waste but also promotes the circular economy by creating usable fabrics from old garments. According to Peña Feliz, "MacroCycle is generating revenue from fashion brands interested in the technology."

Moving forward, MacroCycle is looking to expand its production. It's currently working on a larger reactor that will have the capacity to produce sets of materials about 220 pounds each.

"The bottom line drives a lot of innovation, and if you want to have players like ExxonMobil change the way they do things, it will not happen from the inside," Feliz Peña told TechCrunch. "I want to be able to create a technology so economically attractive that the opportunity cost is really high for them to not adopt this new type of solution."

Do you think the construction industry is too wasteful?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Most projects are 👷

Only some projects are 🚧

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x