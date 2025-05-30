Automaker unveils next-gen SUV with incredible performance — here are the impressive details

The Swedish automotive brand Lynk & Co, which is co-owned by Chinese automakers Geely and Zeekr, recently launched a hybrid SUV with an impressive 840-mile range and an output of 711 horsepower for the base model.

As Interesting Engineering reported, the automaker developed the Lynk & Co 900 to compete with the Denza N9, the Li Auto L9, and the Aito M9 in China's domestic market.

The SUV resembles a living room on wheels, as the six seats in the middle and back of the vehicle can be turned to face each other, allowing passengers to enjoy watching TV on a 30-inch 6K screen while riding in style.

Other standout features of the SUV include Navigate on Autopilot for both urban and highway driving, as well as two electric motors that generate up to 724 horsepower for the vehicle's second trim.

If you're looking for something extra sporty, the top-of-the-line model can hit 62 miles per hour in just over four seconds, thanks to its total combined output of 872 horsepower. The top variant features three electric motors and a range of around 896 miles.

The vehicle passes all standard safety tests and features the first-ever one-piece thermoformed side panel for added durability, as well as a unique W-shaped crumple zone along the front bumper to protect against head-on collisions.

It has also undergone rigorous crash testing and passed two consecutive crash tests on third-row safety when subjected to impacts at 62 miles per hour, per CarNewsChina.

It has a starting price tag of $42,520, which is competitive with other luxury, high-performance SUVs on the market. CarNewsChina reported that the 900 is available in China at a limited-time discount of $39,780.

China is the world's largest electric vehicle market, with a significant portion of new car sales being EVs. The United States follows closely behind, ranking second in the global share of EVs sold.

As battery and other technology costs continue to decline and governments worldwide offer tax incentives and rebates for the purchase of EVs, sales are likely to keep climbing. Owners also stand to save thousands of dollars per year on gas and maintenance, according to Preston Ford West.

Homeowners can save even more on costs associated with EV ownership by installing solar panels, as fueling up your car with solar energy is much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on grid electricity.

The online clean energy marketplace EnergySage offers free tools that enable customers to compare quotes from vetted contractors and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Other drivers and pedestrians also benefit from the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, as they're much quieter than gas-powered cars and produce no tailpipe pollution, thereby contributing to improved health for communities and the planet.

