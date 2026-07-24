Western Pennsylvania passes 1,300 Lyme cases as warmer winters keep ticks active

What once felt like mostly a summer concern is becoming a more persistent public health issue.

Lyme disease is on the rise again in Western Pennsylvania, with reported cases surpassing 1,300 as milder winters appear to be giving ticks more time to stay active throughout the year.

What once felt like mostly a summer concern is becoming a more persistent public health issue — one that can affect hikes, yard work, dog walks, and even everyday time spent outside.

What's happening?

According to TribLive, Lyme disease cases are increasing in Western Pennsylvania.

Warmer winters and fewer extended cold stretches can keep ticks active for more of the year, rather than pushing them into dormancy or cutting their numbers back as consistently as in the past. Lyme disease is most often spread through bites from infected blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks.

In Pennsylvania, the risk of tick exposure is becoming less tied to a single season.

More tick activity can mean more chances for people and pets to be exposed, particularly in wooded areas, tall grass, leaf litter, and even suburban backyards.

Why does it matter?

Lyme disease is usually treatable, especially when caught early, but delayed diagnosis can lead to more serious health issues. Symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, and in some cases the well-known bull's-eye rash.

Rising case counts can affect outdoor play, time in the yard, and how pet owners protect animals that may carry ticks into the home.

The longer tick season also creates more opportunities for exposure outside the traditional peak months. People who assume the risk has passed after summer — or has not yet begun in early spring — may be less likely to use repellent or perform tick checks.

What can I do?

Public health agencies and health care providers are continuing to track Lyme cases, warn residents about tick-heavy environments, and encourage early treatment when symptoms appear.

Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants in grassy or wooded areas, and do a full-body tick check after spending time outdoors. Showering soon after coming inside can also help people spot ticks before they stay attached for too long.

Protect pets and reduce tick habitat around the home. Keeping grass cut short, clearing brush and leaf piles can help to reduce the risk of ticks getting inside.

Ticks should be removed promptly with fine-tipped tweezers, and symptoms such as a rash, fever, or unexplained aches after a bite can warrant medical attention, since early treatment can make a major difference.

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