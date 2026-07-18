Lyme-carrying ticks are now in backyards across Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, and doctors may miss it

Not every infection causes the classic bull's-eye rash.

Across much of the Midwest, Lyme disease was long treated as someone else's problem, mostly associated with the Northeast and some Upper Midwest states.

However, that assumption is being shattered in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, where ticks that can spread Lyme are now turning up in suburban parks, green spaces, and residential backyards.

What's happening?

Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio are all seeing blacklegged ticks become more widespread, Medical Daily reported. These are the species that transmit Lyme disease.

Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and several nearby states stand out as areas of rising Lyme concern in the 2026 Companion Animal Parasite Council forecast, and canine testing data often serves as an early warning sign of potential risk to humans.

Researchers at Ohio State University found that Lyme risk in Ohio is now comparable to long-standing hot spots such as Connecticut — with blacklegged ticks reported in all 88 Ohio counties. In parts of eastern and southern Ohio, nearly 40% to 50% of tested ticks carry Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria responsible for causing Lyme disease.

Purdue University's Medical Entomology program observed a similar pattern in Indiana, where the tick has now spread to nearly every county.

Meanwhile, in suburban Chicago, Johnny Uelmen, a disease ecologist and researcher at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, said that roughly half of adult blacklegged ticks now test positive for the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.

Experts speaking during a May 2026 media briefing at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said the spread is being driven by shorter, milder winters, expanding deer populations, and development patterns that bring homes closer to brushy, wooded habitat.

Lyme exposure is increasingly becoming a suburban issue rather than something confined to remote, forested places.

Why does it matter?

That change has not fully registered everywhere, either with the public or with medical providers.

In places long viewed as low-risk, a patient showing up with fatigue, fever, headaches, joint pain, or a suspicious rash may be less likely to have Lyme testing ordered by their physician.

The illness is easiest to treat when it is identified early.

Not every infection causes the classic bull's-eye rash, and untreated cases can later lead to severe joint pain, nerve issues, facial drooping, and heart rhythm problems. In extreme cases, such as that of a New Jersey man, Lyme disease could lead to severe neurological complications, including the loss of the ability to use his arms and shoulders.

What can I do?

Prevention is relatively simple. Experts recommend using an EPA-registered repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 before spending time in grassy areas, along with treating clothing or gear with permethrin.

After spending time outside — even in your own yard — experts also recommend doing a full-body tick check and checking pets daily, since dogs can carry ticks indoors.

If you come across an attached tick, remove it right away with fine-tipped tweezers.

According to the CDC, prompt removal, especially within 24 hours, can significantly reduce the chances of Lyme transmission.

If you feel sick after a tick bite or after spending time outdoors, tell a health-care provider directly that Lyme disease is a concern for you and ask whether testing makes sense. Medical Daily reports that most insurance plans cover Lyme disease testing and treatment, and that people should appeal if their claims are denied.

Teams at Purdue University and Ohio State University continue to track the spread, and health departments in the area are expected to update their guidance as more 2026 data become available.

Standard Lyme testing is widely available, and early treatment typically involves low-cost generic antibiotics.

Lyme disease in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio can no longer be dismissed as only an East Coast problem or a hazard limited to rural or wooded areas — this disease can pose a risk in metropolitan areas, too.

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