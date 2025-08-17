Tesla competitor unveils game-changing feature update: 'Offers a glimpse into the future'



As ascendant Tesla rival Lucid Motors continues to cut into the once-dominant electric vehicle manufacturer's market share, Electrek spotted a feature-heavy wireless update for some Lucid drivers.

Sales data in 2025 consistently reflect a move toward EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). A May report from the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed particularly strong EV sales growth in the luxury sector, with EVs capturing 23% of the total luxury car market in Q1.

At the same time, Tesla — which appeared to have the EV market locked down in recent years — has experienced its share of setbacks, both in terms of volatile sales and its public image. In May, auto news site Jalopnik crowned the Lucid Air the "go-to" Tesla Model S alternative.

The outlet observed that Tesla functionally squandered its entrenched foothold on the all-electric market, a marketwide issue that could dissuade first-timers from making their next car an EV. Thankfully, following the second-best sales month on record in July, analysts anticipate EV sales will "soar" in Q3.

The rate of EV adoption isn't just a bulwark against high emissions by gas-guzzling conventional cars — going electric is a massive money saver, particularly when combined with home solar.

But while Tesla falters, Electrek noted that Lucid's offerings "continue to get smarter and more advanced," most recently via an over-the-air (OTA) update to its Lucid Air, a competitor to Tesla's flagship Model S.

Slated to begin on July 30, the OTA update gave Lucid Air drivers access to two features, Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist, the latter of which still required the driver to engage their turn signal manually.

Broadly, Lucid's update is part of the automaker's focus on advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS.

Dr. Kay Stepper is Lucid's Vice President of ADAS and autonomous driving. In a press release, Stepper said July's update was part of the maker's "roadmap to continue to deliver significantly more functionality to our owners in the future."

"The addition of these features to Lucid's DreamDrive Pro offers a glimpse into the future that Lucid is building," Stepper explained of the brand's "software-defined vehicles."

According to the manufacturer, the Lucid Air's hands-free update will be rolled out to the Lucid Gravity SUV later this year.

