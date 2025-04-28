6 EV stories you need to know this week — including new models from Chevy, Kia, Lucid, and more

The New York International Auto Show provided an apt stage for a slew of new EVs and hybrid vehicles.

Despite tariff fears, uncertainty about the economy, and varying reports of an electric vehicle sales slump in the U.S., the news of the moment remains bullish— unless you're Tesla.

More vehicles are coming from Subaru, Kia, Lucid, Lotus, Chevrolet, and Hyundai

Hyundai is quietly planning to make its own batteries

With other automakers like China's BYD and Tesla already well-established in manufacturing their own EV batteries, South Korea's dominant carmaker, Hyundai, is looking to catch up.

There's (even more) trouble in Tesla paradise

When even California turns sour on your EVs, you know you've got problems. And Tesla's market share of registrations for electric vehicles in the state — where the company sells almost a third of its U.S. vehicles — just dropped from 55.5% a year ago to 43.9%.

Meanwhile, brands including Ford, GM, Chevrolet, and Honda all grew their shares in the same span.

Global EV sales are getting supercharged

Worldwide sales of EVs rocketed by almost a third in March. The 29% rise from the same month last year was powered by growth in Europe and China.

A total of 1.7 million EVs were sold in March, bringing the year's first-quarter tally to 4.1 million. China accounted for 2.4 million, Europe for 0.9 million, and North America for half a million.

General Motors is looking to Europe for its EV expansion

GM's new English design studio has unveiled a stunning, eclectic Corvette concept designed to show GM's "commitment to Europe" as it scales its Cadillac EV business there and prepares to launch Corvette sales, too.

Rivian isn't *that* scared of tariffs

While the U.S.-based EV company is tied up in the same complex web of overseas parts as many other manufacturers, it is stressing its America-centric supply chain.

What that means to sticker prices remains to be seen—as does the net impact of the tariffs, if and when they settle down.

