New survey reveals big reason behind Tesla's recent unpopularity — plus, 3 other big EV stories this week

GM is having a good month, Tesla continues to lose EV sales, and AI is going to be a big part of our future cars — here's that and all the other news you need to know about clean machines now.

According to GM, lightning can strike twice in the same place

CEO Mary Barra says the second version of the company's tiny-but-popular Bolt EV will hit the market next year. While few specs have been announced, MotorTrend has put a guess on it having 300 miles of range and a price tag of around $30,000.

Mercedes-Benz is quietly halting its U.S. EV sales

The Germany-based company has halted new orders for the electric EQS and EQE, including sedan and SUV models. It will also stop production of these vehicles for the U.S. market.

In a statement, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson indicated that "current market conditions" were behind the decision, without providing a timeline for orders or production to resume.

Yes, Tesla's downturn is (at least partly) still political

According to a startling new survey by Nature, "Liberals showed declining intentions to purchase Teslas compared with other EVs, and, to a lesser extent, declining intentions to purchase EVs in general."

The survey went on to report that the negative attitudes toward Tesla were particularly tied to company head Elon Musk, who (despite some recent spats) contributed greatly to President Trump's reelection campaign, and still continues to financially support the President's causes.

Tesla is going all-in on AI

Tesla just signed a $16.5 billion chip contract with Samsung to utilize its $40 billion chip plant in Texas. The investment involved AI6 chips, the latest iteration of the custom silicon that powers Tesla's vehicles, robots, and AI infrastructure.

