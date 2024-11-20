LG develops game-changing micro-technology that could resolve major concern with electric vehicles: 'A tangible research achievement'

LG's patented material could soon become a part of safer packs powering EVs in a growing market.

Household brand LG has developed an electric vehicle battery component that's a hundred times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

But don't let the size fool you, as the material can prevent EV fires "like a fuse" by blocking "the reaction path" at the start of battery overheating. The material is an improvement on other solutions because it acts more quickly to stop fires, according to a news release from the South Korean company.

"This is a tangible research achievement that can be applied to mass production in a short period," LG Chief Technology Officer Lee Jong-gu said in the summary.

At issue are well-publicized EV battery fires that can be severe. It's important to note that while concerning, EVs are less likely to catch fire than gas-powered cars, as the Boston Globe reported.

But no one will argue against a fireproof power pack, and that's what LG is working to provide.

Fascinatingly, the ultra-thin material can change its molecular structure with battery temperature fluctuations, suppressing the current flow when needed. This prevents dreaded thermal runaway, a short-circuit causing temperatures to heighten uncontrollably to more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, often leading to a fire.

Once the temperature returns to a safe level, the material reverses operation, allowing current to flow again, as described by LG and ScienceDirect.

LG's material performed well during battery impact and penetration testing. The latter analysis is a violent study where a nail is driven into a battery cell to cause a short circuit. The material either prevented a blaze altogether, or snuffed out flames quickly after forming, per LG's report.

Battery safety is such a crucial metric — along with low cost, long range, and fast charge times — that researchers are trying to improve with each power pack generation. California's Liminal has developed inspection tech designed to catch battery cell flaws during production. The invention would prevent the defective components from entering service altogether, as another example of a safety innovation.

Preventing battery overheating, thermal runaway, and fires can contribute to a positive cascade effect for consumers. Safer batteries can reduce anxiety among fire-wary vehicle buyers, nixing one of the hurdles to faster EV adoption.

Since each EV that replaces a dirty-fuel-burning car prevents thousands of pounds of air pollution a year on average, per the U.S. Energy Department, the cleaner rides can help to limit our planet's overheating — which NASA has linked to an increased likelihood of severe weather events like coastal flooding and droughts.

What's more, valuable tax breaks of up to $7,500 remain available to buy an EV. Savings on gas and maintenance costs can stack up to $1,500 a year, providing a number of savings that last throughout the EV's lifespan.

LG's patented material could soon become a part of safer packs powering EVs in a growing market. Fortune called it the "fastest-growing vehicle segment in the U.S.," with 1.3 million EVs expected to be sold in 2024 alone.

"We will enhance safety technology to ensure customers can use electric vehicles with confidence and contribute to strengthening our competitiveness in the battery market," Lee said in the LG news release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.