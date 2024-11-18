Acura is making electric vehicle ownership easier than ever — here's how

Acura's first EV offers a fresh, luxurious, safe, reliable, and entertaining way to experience the benefits of an all-electric vehicle.

When the bosses at Honda introduced the Acura brand in 1986, the focus was on gas-powered performance and luxury.

Almost immediately, Acura shot to the top of the charts with the beloved Integra and Legend models. Five years later, the iconic NSX sports car wowed the world. Fast-forward to 2022, when the two-seater's spiritual successor, the NSX Type S, hit the scene with an innovative hybrid powertrain.

That technology was a glimpse of the company's commitment to going all-electric, which it did for the first time this year with the launch of the ZDX, a mid-sized crossover EV SUV.

The five-passenger luxury vehicle combines the best of Acura's cutting-edge technology and design. And unlike the challenges that earlier competitive EVs on the market have faced, the ZDX comes equipped with impressive hardware and software that, combined, make EV ownership easier than ever before.

To start, the ZDX tops its class with an EPA-estimated max of more than 300 miles of range.

For the consumer, an easily installed home charger means never having to worry about running out of battery on a daily commuting basis. Even longer road trips are free from concerns about range, with real-time charging station information available through the 11.3-inch color display. The ZDX also has fast-charging technology (up to 80 miles in just 10 minutes) and a gas-powered range extender option that increases max mileage to 500.

More good news: Manufactured in Tennessee on GM's Ultium platform, the ZDX is eligible for the $7,500 national tax credit. It also comes with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty and rear-wheel drive and is available in all-wheel drive versions and a high-performance variant, the Type S. Google built-in and an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system are standard, and the list of other high-end creature comforts lands it squarely in the sweet spot of the luxury category.









The ZDX's array of advanced safety technology is also extensive. It includes, among many others, automatic emergency braking, blind zone steering assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and front pedestrian braking.

Acura's first EV offers a fresh, luxurious, safe, reliable, and entertaining way to experience the benefits of an all-electric vehicle. The fact that it's good for the planet is at its core, but now buyers don't need to suffer the negatives of life with an EV to enjoy a premium experience.