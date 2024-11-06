China's engineering masterpiece could revolutionize energy storage — here's what sets it apart from popular batteries

Record-book editors had better be ready for another entry, thanks to kinetic energy battery researchers from China.

According to Energy-Storage.News, the Dinglun Flywheel Energy Storage Power Station is claimed to be the largest of its kind, at least per the site's developers in Changzhi.

"This station is now connected to the grid, making it the largest operational flywheel energy storage facility ever built," added Interesting Engineering's Rupendra Brahambhatt.

Ideally, flywheels use renewable electricity to turn, or charge. To discharge, the wheels serve as a generator, converting the motion back into electricity. Some systems are paired with lithium-ion power packs for storage, as well, though Brahambhatt notes that flywheels themselves are attractive because they have a decades-long lifespan and don't require expensive metals that are needed for batteries.

The Dinglun units are made with magnetic levitation, "a form of mechanical energy storage that is suitable to achieve the smooth operation of machines and to provide high power and energy density." This means the units can store and discharge impressive amounts of energy, per the ScienceDirect description.

Construction of the Changzhi site began in 2023 at a cost of $48 million. It has 120 flywheels connected in groups to form a "frequency regulation unit," according to PV Magazine. In total, the project is a 30-megawatt site. For reference, flywheel operations in New York and Pennsylvania were the biggest in the world, at 20 megawatts each, per Energy Storage News.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The tech is another way to capture intermittent power from the wind, sun, and waves. Water batteries are another example, leveraging the force of H2O and gravity to store and release power. Additionally, Belgium's Turbulent is developing a setup that can harness energy from low-flow rivers and canals.

It's all part of the transformation of our energy system, providing cleaner electricity for grid support, or powering remote towns and work sites with pollution-free juice. That's important, because planet-warming fumes are cited by World Health Organization experts as a menace to most of Earth's inhabitants. The organization associates the gases with human health risks. NASA links them to creating a greater chance for extreme weather.

Large-scale projects like Dinglun's flywheels may seem like distant efforts with little impact on your hometown. But the growth of efforts like community solar programs are making it easier for more people to tap into innovative, cleaner energy.

Community solar often includes a subscription to a nearby solar farm, which sends power to the grid. Homeowners with an average monthly power bill of $125 typically save $150 a year by participating — all without installing any equipment on their property.

On the flywheel front, Energy Storage News reports that a project in Utah is being planned that includes batteries at multiple sites. It's evidence that the technology is expanding, contributing to a U.S. renewable energy portfolio that accounts for more than 20% of the country's electricity, according to the government.

"Hopefully, this powerful energy storage facility will inspire the development of many similar stations that promise energy with a reduced environmental impact," Brahambhatt wrote about the Dinglun project.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.