This game-changing electric board can help you surf without waves: 'A new way to play'

With this new electric board, surfers can reach speeds of up to 37 mph without the power of a wave.

A new electric surfboard just hit the market, and it has the potential to revolutionize the sport of surfing. LIND, a marine electric mobility specialist, has designed a cutting-edge electric surfboard, according to an article in Electrek.

Founded in 2021, LIND was created with the goal of making surfing more accessible across the globe. Many surfers live in areas with water but no tide, preventing them from enjoying the sport. Similarly, some surfers are too busy to hit the waves when the tide is right.

As a result, LIND built an electric surfboard that doesn't rely on waves for movement. Instead, the board has an electric drivetrain and waterjet that can generate 20 kilowatts of power. With this new electric board, surfers can reach speeds of up to 37 mph without the power of a wave.

"LIND's four years of development have come to fruition in the Canvas, which it describes as 'a new way to play,'" writes Scooter Doll.

Called Canvas, LIND's electric board design resembles a traditional surfboard. Upon first look, you probably won't notice LIND's board is electric, since the company was set on honoring the look and feel of a hand-crafted surfboard.

However, the electric board is heavier than a conventional surfboard as a result of its battery and drivetrain. In total, the Canvas weighs 74 pounds, per reports by Electrek.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The company also told Electrek that the Canvas' swappable battery pack can last up to 45 minutes of ride time. With a 230- to 240-volt plug, the Canvas can recharge in just one hour, and with a standard 120V plug, it recharges in two hours.

Electric water sport vehicles, such as the Canvas, offer a more sustainable option compared to gas-powered water jets and boats. While the manufacturing of EVs is energy-intensive, once electric vehicles hit the road or water, they emit no harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

Switching to an EV is not just a great way to reduce your environmental footprint but also a great way to save money. Each year, you can expect to save $1,500 on gas and routine maintenance when you switch to an EV.

🗣️ Are you thinking about buying an electric vehicle?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Canvas is now available for preorder. It comes in two sizes: a shortboard and a mid-length board.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







