Car reviewer stunned after testing next-gen van with unbelievably high-tech features: 'One of the most remarkable vehicles I've ever come across'

The future of electric vehicles has arrived, though you won't find it at your local dealership yet.

The Li Mega, an electric minivan available only in China, is "frankly one of the most remarkable vehicles I've ever come across," according to the YouTube channel Fully Charged Show (@fullychargedshow). "In fact, calling it a vehicle feels almost reductive. Getting you from A to B is just one of the things it can do."

This remarkable vehicle addresses one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: charging speed. With a charging capacity of 520 kilowatts, more than double typical fast chargers in the United Kingdom, the Li Mega demonstrates how quickly EV technology is advancing. Unlike standard electric vehicles that dramatically slow charging rates at low and high battery levels, this vehicle maintains at least 300 kilowatts even when nearly full.

The Li Mega is the result of a collaboration between automaker Li Auto and battery manufacturer CATL. Its state-of-the-art battery incorporates 13 different thermal management systems working together. These systems regulate the battery temperature, which helps with rapid charging and long-term battery health.

"This is a glimpse into our not-too-distant future," the Fully Charged Show host notes during his test drive.

The vehicle showcases how electric designs can prioritize aerodynamic efficiency without compromising style or function. With a drag coefficient of 0.215, better than Tesla's Model 3 at 0.219, the Li Mega achieves over 300 miles of range while maintaining spacious seating for seven adults.

Despite common concerns about EVs, studies show their environmental benefits are substantial. Research from MIT found that internal combustion vehicles create, on average, 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile over their lifetimes, compared to just 200 grams for EVs charging on an average U.S. power grid.

While mining for EV battery materials requires extracting roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually, that's minimal compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels extracted yearly. Unlike battery minerals, these dirty fuels cannot be recycled or reused. They're burned and lost forever, creating ongoing pollution.

A Tesla Model 3 needs only 13,500 miles of driving to offset its manufacturing environmental costs compared to a Toyota Corolla. EV owners enjoy savings on maintenance with no oil or fluid changes and less brake wear, thanks to regenerative braking. Additional benefits include quieter engines, no tailpipe pollution, and lower fuel costs that further enhance the value of electric vehicles.

Installing solar panels increases savings because fueling with solar energy is cheaper than relying on public charging stations or the grid. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and saves up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While the Li Mega won't be available outside China soon, its innovations will likely influence global EV development within three to five years.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.