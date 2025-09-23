Lexus reveals trademark for eye-catching car that looks like something from the future: 'Twice the range as the conventional'

New trademark filings have led online sleuths to conclude that a revolutionary new Lexus EV could soon be hitting showrooms.

In Australia, the U.K, and the European Union, Lexus and its parent company Toyota Motor Corporation have recently sought trademarks for "ZC," according to reports from CarBuzz and CarExpert.

Sharp-eyed Lexus observers recognized "ZC" as being highly similar to the name of a concept car that Lexus unveiled in 2023, which it called the "LF-ZC." At the time, the company explained that the acronym stood for "Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst," according to CarBuzz.

At the time of the unveiling, Lexus boasted of the LF-ZC's "emotionally charged design" and claimed that the car would have "twice the range as the conventional" EV, per CarBuzz.

Lexus said that the LF-ZC would use a revolutionary new all-electric powertrain that would allow the sleek, sporty car to have a range of 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) while charging in just 20 minutes, according to CarExpert.

Observers also have pointed out that Lexus traditionally has reserved the "C" distinction for cars that are coupes or convertibles, giving an indication of where in the luxury automaker's lineup the ZC could fall, per CarExpert.

However much the ZC that ultimately hits showrooms resembles the LF-ZC prototype in appearance and specs, the trademark filings appear to suggest that EV buyers will soon have yet another electric vehicle offering to choose from.

As EVs come in more shapes and sizes and offer improvements such as faster charging and longer ranges, they can fit the needs of more and more drivers, which is good news for the environment.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, over their lifetimes, EVs are responsible for far less planet-overheating pollution per mile than gas-powered vehicles, even when the EV is charged off the average U.S. electrical grid.

Additionally, internal-combustion engines produce a range of hazardous air pollution, including carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that are harmful to human health, especially among the young, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations, according to the California Air Resources Board.

Driving an EV not only reduces heat-trapping pollution and improves public health, it can also allow drivers to save thousands of dollars per year on gas, per the Department of Energy.

