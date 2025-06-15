Lexus unveils plans for new model with incredible features: 'It's a big deal'

Lexus is going electric with its new luxury sedan. At the Shanghai auto show, the Japanese automaker revealed its plans for the 2026 Lexus ES, according to a report by InsideEVs.

The 2026 Lexus ES will offer both a fully electric and hybrid model in the U.S., and according to InsideEVs, "it's a big deal." However, what makes this announcement especially exciting is the sedan's competitive range. The fully electric model "targets an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 300 miles," notes InsideEVs, "which is impressive."

Another important feature of Lexus' new ES is its charging port. As the electric vehicle industry transitions to the Tesla-style charging port, the new ES will have that port, known as the North American Charging Standard. As a result, Lexus ES drivers will be able to take advantage of adapter-free charging at thousands of Tesla Supercharger stalls.

In terms of charging statistics, Lexus announced it takes 30 minutes for the ES to go from 10% to 80% charged when utilizing a sufficiently powerful DC fast charger. While other EVs offer better charging turnaround times, InsideEVs noted that it's still "solid" for drivers.

Switching to an EV is a great way to save money on both car maintenance and gas. In fact, you'll save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance. Plus, some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

You'll also be making an environmental difference by driving an EV. Although the manufacturing of electric vehicles does require digging up minerals for battery production, that amount of mining is nowhere near the billions of dirty energy dug up each year.

When compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs have a much lower carbon footprint. A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that cars with internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. On the other hand, this value was only 200 for EVs that operate on batteries charging on the average U.S. power grid.

To maximize your savings further, consider installing solar panels in your home after going electric. With solar panels, you can greatly reduce your charging costs while also decreasing your home's environmental footprint.

To learn more about different solar options and quotes, check out EnergySage's free resources and save up to $10,000 on installations. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will also install panels on your home for no down payment, allowing you to benefit from solar even if you cannot afford the upfront costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



