This automatic, AI-powered lawn mower is like a Roomba for your yard — it can even tell when it’s raining

If you never want to mow your lawn again, the WiFi, Bluetooth, and Alexa-enabled Landroid electric mower from Worx will do it for you.

Traditional lawn care is time-consuming and physically difficult — not to mention that gas-powered lawn mowers are noisy, and they contribute to air pollution that warms up the planet.

A self-driving, AI-powered electric mower like Landroid is a game-changer. Once it’s installed, it will mow by itself, going right to the edges and narrowest corners of the designated lawn area. You can even control it from your phone or smart speaker.

Worx released the first-generation Landroid in 2015, according to the company’s site. Since then, the company has added several new features, including the ability to control the unit via an app, an AI that allows it to see the area that it is mowing, and a floating blade that avoids obstacles in the grass. All of these new features create a smooth experience for homeowners with lawns up to half an acre in size.

The Daily Beast tested the Landroid with great results. “If you love your Roomba and have a lawn of small to medium size, you’re going to want to get your hands on your own,” says a review from April.

According to the Daily Beast, the only equipment Landroid needs is a charging station and a guide wire that goes around the edge of your lawn. You can install the wire yourself with wire cutters and a rubber mallet, or you can have it placed professionally.

Once it’s installed, Landroid will run independently with minimal maintenance. It can even detect when it’s raining outside and delay cutting the grass until it’s dry.

The Daily Beast reviewer does note some weaknesses: “It doesn’t handle sandy or uneven terrain well,” for example. However, for reasonably flat lawns, the Landroid can perform the majority of your lawn care without generating air pollution — and you’ll barely have to lift a finger.

