Researchers develop game-changing new battery technology that functions in subzero temperatures: 'Exceptional result'

"This process allows for increased electron storage, leading to a higher discharge capacity."

South Korean battery scientists seem to be in league with the "Snow Miser."

That's because a team from the Korea Institute of Energy Research has created an anode material that can help lithium-ion power packs operate at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a summary from the lab. That's the low-temp limit for most lithium batteries, according to a ScienceDirect report.

However, the KIER team claims its unique SKIER-5 anode provides five times the discharge capacity of the common graphite alternative in popular power packs — even in very cold conditions.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. Graphite is a common anode material that is subject to foreign supply chains, which can be troublesome and complicated.

Graphite anodes are also prone to dendrite formation, which are metal, branch-like structures that can lead to failure and even potential explosions, according to KIER and the University of Maryland.

KIER's team said its alternative is superior. It has the potential to power electric vehicles, drones, and ultra-small electronic devices — all better than other batteries, according to the Korean experts.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

SKIER-5 has a long description in the lab report. It's a "redox-active conductive metal-organic framework." The anode uses a unique mix of ingredients, including nickel ions and heteroatoms, to encourage electron transfer and to boost discharge capacity with improved chemical reactions. The results were confirmed with an X-ray, all per the lab report.

The important thing for potential customers is that capacity increased, even after 1,600 cycles.

🗣️ If you're thinking about buying an EV, which of these factors is most likely to convince you that it's a smart decision?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This is an exceptional result, as discharge capacity typically decreases with repeated charge-discharge cycles," the summary states.

If the anode can be scaled for mass production, it will join a growing menu of battery innovations poised to accelerate an already expanding sector. Mercedes-Benz is involved with a project intended to produce a power pack capable of providing up to 600 miles of EV range. Texas-based Group1 has developed a potassium-based battery touted as being better than alternatives.

Whether energizing EVs and devices, or used for grid storage, power packs can help to speed up our transition to renewables and cleaner machines.

Switching to an EV can save you up to $1,500 a year in energy costs. The move also prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from being spewed from a gas-burner, even in states where fossil fuels produce most of the power to charge them, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

World Health Organization experts report that air pollution can negatively impact most organs in the human body. Heart and lung complications are among the detriments noted. Astoundingly, as of 2019, 99% of the world's people lived with air quality below WHO standards.

South Korean battery science that has been proven in subzero temperatures might be part of the next big breakthrough that helps fuel a cleaner future.

"This process allows for increased electron storage, leading to a higher discharge capacity," the KIER summary states.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.