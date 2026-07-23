Kia's small EV hatch gets a big upgrade in Europe with all-wheel drive and 347-mile range

"It's great to drive and bucks the current trend of hideous and over-sized SUVs that all look the same."

Buyers who want a small electric hatchback with both all-wheel drive and substantial range still do not have many options. Kia's latest update to the EV4 hatch could make that niche far more appealing, adding extra traction while stretching the range to nearly 350 miles.

What happened?

For the 2027 model year in Europe, Kia has introduced a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the EV4 hatchback, as detailed in a YouTube video from The Electric Viking (@ElectricViking). Previously, the compact EV was offered only with a single front-mounted motor making 201 horsepower.

Per The Electric Viking, adding a rear motor raises total output to 265 horsepower and 385 newton-meters of torque. Kia is reserving that setup for the Earth and GT-Line trims, and when paired with the larger 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery, the Earth AWD is rated for about 560 kilometers (347 miles) while the GT-Line AWD comes in at roughly 550 kilometers (341 miles).

Those numbers make the EV4 stand out as a hatchback that combines useful everyday packaging with the kind of grip and range shoppers often have to pay more to get in an SUV. The creator called it "an actual hothatch."

American buyers are not part of this rollout for now. The creator said Kia has put the EV4 hatch on indefinite hold for the U.S. market, so this version is aimed at Europe.

Why does it matter?

Not everyone wants a large SUV, and a hatchback with solid range, practical cargo space, and all-wheel drive could be a better fit for commuting, city driving, and longer trips.

EVs can also save drivers money over time thanks to lower fuel costs and reduced maintenance needs. Because electric motors have fewer moving parts than gas-powered engines, owners can generally avoid oil changes and some of the wear-and-tear costs associated with conventional vehicles.

As more practical EV options reach the market, it becomes easier for more households to move away from gas-burning vehicles that release planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere.

One commenter wrote, "The Kia EV4 is a great car. I've owned mine for two months now … It's great to drive and bucks the current trend of hideous and over-sized SUVs that all look the same."

What's being done?

Kia appears to be expanding its EV lineup in a way that gives shoppers more than one entry point into electric driving. Even if the EV4 hatch remains out of the U.S. for now, the company is still preparing to bring the EV3 compact electric SUV to more markets, giving buyers another lower-cost option.

"This is exactly the kind of car the EV transition needs more of," The Electric Viking said.

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