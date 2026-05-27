Honda just launched a tiny EV hot hatch with boost mode and fake gear shifts for about $21,000

Honda has rolled out a playful new entry in the EV market: a tiny electric hot hatch with a Boost Mode, simulated gear changes, and a starting price of about $21,000.

The new model, called the Super-ONE in Japan, is designed to make performance-style EV driving feel more attainable — and a lot less expensive.

According to a report from Electrek, the compact EV is based on the N-ONE e, but it uses a dedicated chassis and a broader, sportier look.

Built on Honda's lightweight N-Series platform, the small hatchback delivers up to 63 horsepower under normal driving conditions. Turn on the model's exclusive Boost Mode, though, and output rises to 93 horsepower. Drivers can also choose from five settings — ECON, CITY, NORMAL, SPORT, and BOOST.

Honda also leaned into nostalgia with the new EV. Like some newer performance EVs, the Super-ONE uses a mock 7-speed gearbox effect and Active Sound Control to create artificial shifts and a more old-school sporty feel.

Inside, the car gets a 9-inch infotainment screen with Google integration and sports seats, and Honda's first Bose sound system in a compact vehicle, Electrek noted.

The EV offers up to 274 kilometers, or about 170 miles, of estimated range and can fast-charge to 80% in around 30 minutes. Honda said that Europe, the U.K., and other overseas markets will get the EV soon, with the U.K. version arriving in July as the Super-N.

Affordable EVs remain one of the biggest missing pieces in the transition away from gas-powered cars. Honda's new hatch combines a relatively accessible price with features usually reserved for pricier enthusiast models.

Charging is often cheaper than filling up with gas, and electric vehicles generally require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes. That can reduce ownership costs even when the sticker price is similar to a gas model.

And, charging at home can boost those savings even more. To see how much you can save with a Level-2 at-home EV charger, connect with the experts at Qmerit for quick and free installation estimates.

Using home solar panels to charge up your EV can earn you even more savings. To learn more about solar, EnergySage can help you connect with vetted installers and save you up to $10,000 on the cost of purchasing panels.

As more compact EVs hit the market, shoppers may have more choices that balance price, personality, and lower running costs.

Honda said the Super-ONE is designed to deliver an "exciting and uplifting experience." With Boost Mode, multiple drive settings, and a lower starting price, the tiny hatch pairs performance cues with a lower entry price.

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