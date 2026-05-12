Kia's EV sales jump 54% as budget vehicle helps fuel record-breaking quarter

"One of the most complete lineups of EVs."

Kia's surge in electric vehicle sales is one of the clearest signs yet that lower-cost EVs are starting to connect with more drivers.

The brand set a global sales record with a lineup that truly seems to have something for everyone.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, Kia saw an EV sales surge during the first three months of 2026.

Kia sold 232,000 electric and hybrid vehicles globally in the first quarter, a 33% increase over the same period last year. That figure includes battery-electric vehicles, hybrids, and other electrified models.

Its EV9 also smashed sales records in 2025 and sold out in the United States.

Sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 32% to 138,000 units, and Kia's EV sales grew 54% year-over-year to 86,000 units. In the Korean market, sales rose 5.4%, driven by government-boosted subsidies for EVs implemented earlier this year.

Why is Kia's EV sales surge important?

The significance is fairly straightforward: More affordable EVs can make it easier for more people to move away from gas-powered cars. When a major automaker delivers record results while increasing EV sales, it suggests electric models are becoming more mainstream rather than a niche option.

Kia's numbers reinforce that shift. Its broader electrified portfolio appears to be driving much of that momentum, giving shoppers more choices across different price points and vehicle types.

The planned expansion of the EV3 into additional markets, including the U.S., stands out in particular because, as Electrek noted, the model is expected to be priced below many rival EVs — a key issue for buyers who have been waiting for more budget-friendly options.

Once on the road, EVs also tend to cost less to maintain than gas vehicles, and charging with electricity is typically cheaper than filling a fuel tank. If Kia can expand the EV3 into more markets at a price below competitors, it could also push other automakers to follow suit.

Transport-related pollution decreases as more drivers choose EVs and other electrified vehicles, helping to reduce the amount of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere.

Battery-electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, and hybrids can reduce fuel use compared to conventional gas-powered models.

What are people saying?

Kia's momentum was good news for many Electrek readers.

"I helped the Q2 results," one wrote. "Just bought an EV6 yesterday."

"Hyundai/Kia does have one of the most complete lineups of EVs," another said.

"I have to say, the EV3 (Long range) is my benchmark for my needs when I make the switch," a third shared.

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