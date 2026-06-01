Volkswagen reveals new EV hatchback with a nearly 400-mile range

German and other European buyers can expect deliveries to start in July.

Volkswagen has unveiled a revamped version of its compact electric hatchback, now called the ID.3 Neo, with a headline-grabbing range of nearly 400 miles on a single charge. The updated EV also gets a redesigned exterior, a more traditional interior layout, and a renewed focus on the kind of everyday usability drivers have been asking for.

As Electrek reported, Volkswagen officially revealed the ID.3 Neo in April as the follow-up to the ID.3, an EV that has been central to the automaker's lineup since 2019.

The company said the new hatchback reflects a "True Volkswagen" approach, with design and usability changes meant to make the vehicle feel more familiar and practical. On the outside, that includes a full-width LED light bar, an illuminated VW badge, and conventional door handles instead of flush-mounted ones. Inside, Volkswagen said it added more physical controls for climate settings and other key functions after hearing customer feedback.

The ID.3 Neo will be sold in three trims — Trend, Life, and Style — and with three power outputs: 125 kilowatts, 140 kilowatts, and 170 kilowatts. Buyers will also have three battery options: 50 kilowatt-hours, 58 kilowatt-hours, and 79 kilowatt-hours.

According to Volkswagen, the largest battery pack delivers up to 630 kilometers, or about 391 miles, of estimated range. The smaller battery versions are rated for up to 417 kilometers (259 miles) and 494 kilometers (307 miles), respectively.

Electrek reported that German and other European buyers can expect deliveries to start in July.

A longer-range EV in a smaller hatchback package could be a meaningful step for drivers who want to switch away from gas-powered cars without sacrificing convenience.

Range remains one of the biggest concerns for would-be EV buyers, even as charging networks expand and battery technology improves. A vehicle pushing close to 400 miles per charge helps show how far the technology has come.

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The updated design may also matter more than it seems. Volkswagen executives acknowledged that some drivers missed the brand's traditional feel in earlier EVs. Bringing back physical buttons and simpler controls could make EVs more approachable for shoppers who have been turned off by overly touch-based interfaces.

If vehicles like the ID.3 Neo help more people feel comfortable making the jump to electric, that could mean lower fuel costs for drivers and less tailpipe pollution in the long run. EVs produce no exhaust emissions while driving, which can help improve air quality, especially in cities.

Volkswagen sales lead Martin Sanders said the company developed the new generation under the motto "True Volkswagen." CEO Thomas Schäfer also said small changes matter because they reflect what drivers actually want.

"That's why we bring back real buttons, usability, and also real car names you can understand immediately," Schäfer said.

At least one early online reaction suggested Volkswagen may be onto something.

In a reader comment highlighted by Electrek, one person wrote: "Bring it here, this is what we need," adding that "400 miles is perfect."

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