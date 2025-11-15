Kia unveils game-changing system that could solve major issue with EVs: 'A new standard for customers'

Kia became the first car manufacturer to introduce a "battery passport" system. It offers transparent and live health data for EV batteries. The innovation is giving drivers more confidence in the secondhand EV market.

Birmingham Live reported Kia's cell-level battery passports' live "State of Health (SoH) tracking."

The system provides real-time repair diagnostics and end-to-end traceability throughout the battery's lifecycle. President and CEO Marc Hedrich of Kia Europe said it's "a new standard for customers," according to Birmingham Live.

The new system is being launched in conjunction with the Kia EV5. The model, designed for active lifestyles, is set for a global rollout in the second half of 2025.

Kia's commitment to electric mobility access and battery performance is improving EV ownership. This breakthrough battery system brings direct benefits for EV drivers.

Detailed, real-time health data helps extend battery life through optimized usage and maintenance. As a result, maintenance costs become more affordable over the vehicle's lifespan.

The health monitoring provides a higher level of trust and value when buying or selling used EVs as well. Daily living is easier for EV owners as vehicle reliability and longevity increase.

Extending the life of EV batteries is also a significant environmental plus. Reusing the same battery reduces waste and minimizes the need for new battery production. This larger sustainability goal is curbing pollution and resource depletion from manufacturing.

More accessible and trustworthy EVs encourage greater widespread public adoption. Fewer gas-powered cars will be on the road. EV drivers reduce tailpipe pollution and improve air quality in communities, thereby benefiting human health.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation, emphasized the broader impact. "By expanding the EV customer base … the model will play a key role in accelerating the shift toward electrified mobility," Song said, per Birmingham Live.

Kia's battery initiative is creating a reliable, sustainable, and transparent future.

