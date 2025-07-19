Researchers make astounding breakthrough that could slash EV battery costs: 'Important fundamental and practical information'

Researchers from Skoltech, a.k.a. the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, have discovered a way to make batteries more affordable and environmentally friendly.

Their study, published in the Journal of Energy Storage, examined potential anode materials. An anode is the negative part of a battery and a crucial component of electrical equipment, including electric vehicles. Currently, graphite is the most common anode, per Tech Xplore.

However, graphite is expensive to use and environmentally taxing. According to S&P Global, synthetic graphite is a petroleum-based product that is heated in coal-powered furnaces, which pollute the atmosphere. While EVs still trump gas-powered cars regardless, the battery production is less than ideal.

Thanks to Skoltech's recent findings, graphite may not have to be so heavily relied upon in the future. Researchers used polyaromatic hydrocarbons to create anodes.

Polyaromatic hydrocarbons are natural materials that result from the decomposition or combustion of organic matter, according to Tech Xplore. Since they're cheaper to use than graphite, they could subsequently help make EVs more widespread. The researchers made them into crystals, which they then used to power batteries — and it worked like a charm.

Not only were they cheaper, but they also had a higher capacity for energy storage.

In their study, the researchers said, "Our results provide important fundamental and practical information on the prospects of using the intercalated polyaromatic hydrocarbon crystals for energy storage applications due to their high theoretical capacity."

Skoltech isn't the only organization interested in improving EVs' sustainability. Zenobe, for instance, is a UK startup that is repurposing electric vehicles' batteries. When many people remain skeptical of EV batteries' sustainability and efficacy, efforts like these are necessary if they're ever to become mainstream.

The Skoltech study was released in late June, so no plans to scale production have been announced yet.

