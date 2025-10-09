Jeep unveils eye-catching take on iconic vehicle that looks perfectly adventurous: 'For all its quirks'

"The only vehicle you can take the doors off, climb a mountain with, and then plug in at Whole Foods before heading home."

The Jeep Wrangler has been the off-road SUV par excellence since the 1980s; the latest hybrid model combines that rugged appeal with innovative features.

As a New Atlas review notes, the Jeep Wrangler has never been the smoothest ride on the road, but it truly shines off the beaten track. By adding an electric motor and battery pack, the Wrangler 4xe hybrid fares much better in the city than its gas-powered siblings. Electric vehicles and hybrids excel in the stop-start environment of the city, which saves owners on gas and also contributes to improved urban air quality.

Another key improvement brought by its electric components is the torque. Electric vehicles are much faster from a standing start and more responsive. The review sums up that at around $60,000, it's not one for the faint of wallet, but: "... For all its quirks, it's still a Wrangler: the only vehicle you can take the doors off, climb a mountain with, and then plug in at Whole Foods before heading home."

Hybrids can serve as a good middle ground between gas-powered and fully electric vehicles, and the more options consumers have, the better. Internal combustion engines are a major source of planet-heating emissions. According to the EPA, a typical passenger vehicle in the USA releases 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, or around 5.1 tons.

The optimal move for the planet is to keep that old car on the road as long as possible, but when the time comes, going electric or at least hybrid will mitigate that impact. Most of the environmental costs of an EV occur up front, and after a few months, they reach the break-even point.

As any EV owner will tell you, charging at home is much cheaper and more convenient than relying on public chargers. The Wrangler isn't compatible with DC fast charging; a level 2 (240v) charger will get the job done reasonably quickly. Getting one installed can be a little overwhelming, but fortunately, Qmerit can make the process much easier by providing a simple way to compare quotes.

To really maximize the savings and environmental benefits, power that charger with a home solar array. With EnergySage's online tools, you can save thousands on the up-front costs and tens of thousands on utility costs over the life of the panels.

