Jeep patent filings reveal plans for game-changing new model — here's what we know

This tech would give the new Jeep EV the same high-performance capabilities as the Wrangler.

Jeep is getting closer to releasing the Recon, which is promised to be an all-electric counterpart to the carmaker's famous Wrangler SUV model.

The concept for the Recon was first revealed in 2022, with plans to emulate the style and aesthetic of the Wrangler. But Jeep also filed a patent in May for a three-speed gearbox for EVs, according to a report by Electrek.

Photo Credit: Jeep

Most standard EVs only use a single-speed gearbox, and this new tech would give the EV the same high-performance capabilities as the Wrangler.

If implemented, the Recon would be able to handle off-roading, rock crawling, and towing, and have better control on tough terrains, such as sand, snow, and mud.

On its website, Jeep says it plans to release the Recon in late 2025. It will join a growing number of automakers that have committed to hybrid-electric or full-electric car models.

EVs are exploding in popularity and come with plenty of benefits. EV drivers save money on fuel and routine maintenance by avoiding oil and fluid changes.

Electric cars are also seen as a necessary future for the auto industry because they are much better for the environment, as they produce no tailpipe pollution.

They aren't perfect, though. EVs do create some pollution in the charging process — although that assumes that batteries are refilled by grid-provided energy, which still heavily relies on oil, gas, and coal, rather than renewables. Battery manufacturing also requires mining for precious metals.

However, this damage is far less than what's being caused by conventional gas cars.

About 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels need to be dug out of the Earth every year to power internal combustion engine-powered vehicles worldwide.

For eco-conscious consumers who want to take it a step further, consider installing solar panels to complement your EV. Charging your car with solar energy can dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership, because it's much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

