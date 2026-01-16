Shopper stunned after uncovering rare tech item hidden in Goodwill purchase: 'Awesome score'

A shopper shared on Reddit how they were browsing through a thrift store electronics section when they came across a rare find.

The post was shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, and the OP said that while they were looking around the store, they found a boxed Bluetooth keyboard meant for an iPad.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the post, the shopper opened the box and discovered not only the keyboard and a charger, but an iPad tucked inside as well. The OP took the iPad home, plugged it in, and confirmed that it powered on and worked.

In the comments, the OP said they believe the device is a first-gen iPad mini and noted that it was locked, but they planned to restore it. According to the Reddit conversation, older tablets can still be useful for reading, searching the internet, or displaying or storing photos.

The opportunity to come across unexpected thrift store discoveries, like someone's grandma's hand-written recipes or a perfectly usable sealed Kindle for $1.99, is often undervalued or overlooked despite helping people save hundreds while helping reduce overconsumption.

Thrifting can help shoppers save money and reduce demand for new manufactured goods, and it can encourage a culture of reuse and repurposing, which ultimately helps reduce pollution and microplastics.

Commenters congratulated the OP's lucky find.

"Awesome score," one Redditor replied.

"Love seeing someone get a win over on Greedwill. What model is this? Very cool find!" another commented.

"Last week I bought a women's white North face jacket, and didn't check the pockets," one commenter wrote. "Came home and washed it, found a pair of crappy gloves in one pocket and a wad of wet paper in the other pocket. Turns out that wad of paper was actually 700$ in sopping wet 20$ bills," they added, showing the importance of checking compartments and pockets inside items after thrifting.

