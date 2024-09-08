Educator debunks dangerous myth about destructive invasive species: 'It isn't a theory; it's a fact'

"They are harming the ecosystem, and they are very, very prolific."

Anyone living in the northeast or midwestern U.S. will likely recognize the spotted lanternfly. These black-spotted, red-winged insects are notoriously invasive, often clustering in hordes along tree trunks and sidewalks.

And for one person who denied this fact, retribution was swift.

In response to a video from invasive bug expert Liv (@livanysquisher), the commenter wrote, "You're wrong. Birds eat them. They have plenty of predators. 'Invasive theory' is incorrect."

Liv posted another video in response, explaining why this statement was false and dangerous.

"Do I know birds eat them? Yes, but they're not eating them in a quantity that is making any difference," Liv says. "If [they were], you wouldn't be seeing trees covered with them. So they don't have natural predators — and the 'invasive theory' comment? It isn't a theory; it's a fact."

During the video, she scoops several lanternflies into a bottle, demonstrating her point. "They don't have predators — or at least enough predators to keep them in check in this area — they are harming the ecosystem, and they are very, very prolific. So when something's invasive, it's not a theory — it's a scientific definition," she concludes.

Commenters echoed her sentiments. "My area is infested," one person wrote. "I've never seen anything prey on them either except yellow jackets."

Another person remarked: "That commenter clearly hasn't seen a tree with 50 full grown ones stuck together on it."

An invasive species, Liv explains, is "an introduced, non-native organism that begins to spread or expand its range from the site of its original introduction and that has the potential to cause harm to the environment, the economy, or to human health."

Lanternflies fit this description exactly. They feed on sap from over 70 plant and tree species, often leaving those plants vulnerable to disease and injury, per the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

They also promote mold growth and attract other bugs, which interferes with agriculture and hinders outdoor recreation.

"As someone who has a lot of empathy for animals, Spotted Lantern Flies are not native to us. … They are invasive, sadly, and why they gotta go," one commenter said. "They do too much harm."

"They killed my tree right in front of my house," another echoed.

So if you see a spotted lanternfly in the wild, don't depend on a bird eating it.

As one commenter concluded: "We should all do what we can to help."

