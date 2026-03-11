Homeowner debunks common induction technology myth three years after upgrading kitchen: 'It's frustrating that many makers choose not to do this'

While it's a common myth that induction stoves with touch controls don't work with wet or greasy fingers, this is actually not true.

One homeowner, who had used their induction stove daily for three years, demonstrated this by sharing a video showing that their touch response buttons worked with gloves on and when the induction surface was wet and messy.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"When done right, [touch controls] can be awesome," the OP wrote.

The main problem isn't the touch controls; it's the lack of awareness surrounding them. Making sure your touch controls are properly set up ensures they work in all conditions.

"The technology exists to implement this properly and reliably," the OP added. "(It's frustrating that many makers choose not to do this properly with some of their products, but that's a conversation for another day.)"

Induction stoves are an affordable alternative to gas models. And unlike conventional gas stoves, induction stoves do not emit any harmful pollutants into your kitchen, improving your indoor air quality.

You'll also save time cooking because induction stoves heat up faster, and cleaning time is shorter too because of induction stoves' smooth surfaces. Depending where you live, you may also get up to $840 off the price of an induction stove thanks to local government incentives.

Switching to an induction stove doesn't have to involve a major kitchen renovation either. For renters or homeowners interested in trying out induction stovetops, plug-in burners are a great option. Starting at just $50, plug-in burners are a cheap and non-invasive way to add induction to your home.

Redditors were grateful that the OP debunked the myth and were interested in learning more about induction.

"This is a really, really helpful video and a good point: Some touch controls suck, but they don't all suck. Making me rethink my priorities!" one user responded.

"I agree that touch controls [don't] have to suck," another Redditor added. "Consider me a staunch knob snob who's been converted."

