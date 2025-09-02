Appliance expert debunks common myth about the tool surging in popularity in US kitchens: 'If [it] were easier to explain, we would all already be using it'

An appliance expert is trying to get more and more people to use induction cooktops. In fact, she's so passionate about them that she says there's only one real problem with them — their name.

"If induction cooking were easier to explain, we'd all already be using it three times a day," Moody says. "It's great."

That's the review by Elyse Moody from Designer Appliances, a site with appliance reviews and buying guides. In a YouTube video by the company, Moody sings the praises of induction cooking, while also debunking several myths about the technology.

Firstly, she explains that induction and electric cooktops are two wildly different things, although they may look similar. While electric cooktops use radiant coils that heat up and transfer that heat to cookware, induction uses copper coils that create an electromagnetic current that gets transferred to a pot or pan. That current heats up the pan, meaning the cooktop itself doesn't get hot.

"That's why induction is great for cooking," Moody says. "It means less heat gets lost in the air around your pan, so the pan and what's inside it heats up much faster than with electric or gas."

That technology also means water boils more quickly, and food cooks more evenly. It's also cooler to the touch and doesn't release toxic fumes, making it safer and easier to clean than either gas or electric stoves.

And because it's more energy-efficient, an induction cooktop is usually cheaper to operate than other stoves. Rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act can also bring the upfront cost down by as much as $840, making induction a safe, affordable cooking option.

Moody also debunks the myth that most cookware will not work with induction, saying that most flat-bottom pans with a high amount of iron will work perfectly. She suggests sticking a magnet on the bottom of your current pans, and if the magnet sticks, the pan should work.

Induction can also work for those who don't currently have the budget or the space for a whole new stove. Plug-in induction burners provide many of the same benefits, but they can fit on nearly any countertop and start at about $50.

Commenters agreed with Moody's assessment, saying induction cooking has greatly improved their kitchen experiences.

"It has all the advantages of gas but is soo much easier to clean," one wrote. "I love it."

"I love induction cooking," another added. "So much control. And the kitchen doesn't heat up! No more sweating over the pots."

