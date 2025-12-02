Homeowners with induction stoves share honest reviews after cautious cook considers upgrade: 'I need your advice'

One Redditor was fed up with their propane stove's limitations — and curious about the many potential benefits of induction cooking.

Their post, shared to the r/InductionCooking community, drew dozens of responses from people who've made the upgrade and never looked back, stating how induction power transformed their kitchens into safer, more efficient spaces.

The original poster asked for advice about three Frigidaire induction models and was "considering induction for the first time ever."

Their biggest frustration with gas cooking came through loud and clear.

"I need your advice. ... This is the thing I HATE most about the Whirlpool propane stove I now own," they wrote. "Only one burner simmers. The other four all cook on high and medium high only."

Induction stoves offer an easy, affordable solution that avoids the dangers of gas stoves, which release harmful pollutants into your home — even when turned off. Thanks to federal incentives, you can even get up to $840 off an induction range, making an upgrade easier than ever.

Induction stoves also cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional gas-based models, saving you money on energy bills and delivering superior temperature control.

One induction owner enthusiastically noted their satisfaction in the comments:

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"I just got the Cafe and I'm blown away. The feel of the knobs is 'chef's kiss.' The ovens work very well. The display and controls are intuitive. … All in all, I love it. It feels high end, and looks gorgeous. Very functional. I am happy with my choice."

Another commenter was happy to break down all the practical benefits of induction-based power:

"I cook complex meals using all my burners. … I can easily simmer on all my burners. I do this while I bake bread and cakes and then maybe low broil chicken breasts while a soup simmers. And my kitchen doesn't heat up."

"Induction is a game changer," said someone else. The good news is that portable, plug-in units start at around $50 for those on a budget and deliver the same benefits as full ranges, letting you experience faster cooking without any installation required.

Another satisfied customer said of their recently purchased LG unit: "I've never used induction before, and I'm loving it. Fast response, steady heat, holds a simmer, doesn't heat up my kitchen, easy to clean."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.