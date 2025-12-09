Cooking show host reveals what finally convinced him to switch to an induction stove: 'It's taken me four decades to get excited'

"This is the best of both worlds."

As the founder of America's Test Kitchen and Milk Street, media personality Christopher Kimball is all about helping people cook tasty, nutritious meals with confidence

Yet while professional chefs and home cooks have been singing the praises of induction ranges — in no small part because they are safer and more cost-effective than traditional gas or even electric cooking — Kimball has taken longer to get on board.

"It's taken me four decades to get excited about induction stovetops," Kimball says in a recent TikTok for MilkStreet (@17milkstreet).

#sponsored #copperhome #charliestove #food ♬ original sound - Milk Street @177milkstreet After four decades, Chris Kimball has finally found joy in induction cooking with Charlie, the world's first battery-equipped induction range. When our Associate Director of Education, April Dodd, told us about the Charlie she has at home, we were curious—could it really be better than gas, which has long been the go-to form of cooking here at Milk Street? But all our doubts were squashed when we plugged it in and almost immediately started getting high-heat results. Here's why we love it: POWER: Charlie features a lithium-ion battery that charges intelligently during times when renewable energy is available, so you're always ready to cook—even during a power outage. PRECISION: Most induction burners require you to adjust heat by pressing buttons, which doesn't lend itself to easily adjusting as you cook. Charlie features black walnut knobs that make it easy to turn, even with greasy or wet hands. And the large digital display shows you exactly what percentage you're on at all times. PLUG-IN AND PLAY: Installation is as simple as any other appliance in your kitchen. We had ours installed and were up-and-running within an hour. Heat-up time is fast and consistent. You can spend hours with the stove or oven on without having to "babysit" an open flame. And Charlie is intuitive. Instead of the constant beeping you get from most induction stovetop models, Charlie is designed to shut off the burner when a pot is taken off the surface; a feature Chris particularly likes. Ready to meet Charlie? Visit copperhome.com to get to know an induction appliance that looks as great as it performs. #ad

This surprised some viewers. Adopting induction is one of the easiest ways to avoid the dangers associated with gas stoves, including cancer-linked, planet-overheating pollutants.

"I've had my induction cooktop for thirteen years…. I wouldn't consider any other method," one commenter shared.

However, Kimball says he prefers conventional control knobs when cooking — something induction ranges have often lacked. That's no longer the case for every piece of induction technology, highlighting how there's the right induction cooktop out there for everyone.

For renters or those who want to test out the technology before making a bigger commitment, there are even plug-in induction burners starting as low as $50.

"Finally, someone figured out, 'hey, why don't we have, you know, old-fashioned controls, knobs?'" Kimball says. "And now that they're knobs, like there are on a gas stovetop, I absolutely love it. The big display will tell you exactly what percentage you're on."

"This is the best of both worlds. It's easy to clean, and it's got plenty of power," Kimball continues, expressing his appreciation for induction's even and consistent heat distribution.

In fact, efficient heat transfer is one reason why cooking with induction can lead to lower energy bills. That's especially true if you install solar panels at home or pair induction with other energy-efficient home upgrades, like a heat pump.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer and HVAC Explorer will connect you with partners that can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations and slash the cost of heating and cooling your home by up to half.

With solar, you may even be able to get your energy bills down to $0 — or slash your utility rates by 20% through a solar leasing plan, such as Palmetto's LightReach, which requires no money down. You can obtain competitive bids for purchases with the help of EnergySage.

As for buying an induction range, you may qualify for up to an $840 rebate thanks to a federal program slated to last through 2031, though it will end sooner if funding is used up.

"I fell in love with induction after living in Europe for a year. I'm a complete convert, and I really cook pretty much every day," another commenter shared. "I LOVE mine!"

