Scientists make alarming discovery in Indian salt and sugar products: 'Our study's finding … is concerning'

"Calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health."

A new study by Indian environmental and research organization Toxics Link has found that all salt and sugar brands from the country contain microplastics, concerning scientists as a growing body of analysis suggests the particles are harmful to humans.

What's happening?

As detailed by English language channel Times Now, researchers discovered microplastics (particles no more than five millimeters and typically much smaller) in 10 types of salt and five varieties of sugar from India.

Iodized salt (a popular condiment in Indian households) had the highest concentration of plastic particles — consisting of multicolored fibers and films — at 89.15 pieces per kilogram (around 2.2 pounds).

"Our study's finding of substantial amounts of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples is concerning and calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health," Toxics Link associate director Satish Sinha told Times Now.

Overall, salt microplastics ranged from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogram of dry weight, while sugar varieties contained anywhere from 1.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogram.

Why is this concerning?

As most plastics are made from dirty fuels like motor oil and gasoline, ingesting them is undoubtedly far from anyone's to-do list. Still, multiple studies indicate that is exactly what's happening.

Analysis from the University of Newcastle estimates that the typical person consumes around a credit card's worth of plastic every week.

Ultimately, those microplastics are making their way through our bodily systems, having been discovered in our reproductive organs, brains, lungs, and more.

As Times Now noted, scientists have linked microplastics to hormonal disruption, an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease, and cancer.

What can be done about this?

Toxics Link founder and director Ravi Agarwal hopes that the organization's findings contribute to the implementation of policies and procedures that help protect public health and the planet.

"The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focused manner," Agarwal told Times Now.

According to the United Nations, the 175 nations that agreed to develop a legally binding plan to reduce toxic plastic pollution are expected to finalize intentions by the end of the year.

Agarwal also highlighted the need for new technologies to tackle the plastic crisis, saying to Times Now, "We also aim to trigger policy action and attract researchers' attention to potential technological interventions that could reduce exposure risks to microplastics."

On that front, there are a number of exciting breakthroughs.

One study found that boiling water can assist with a microplastic filtering procedure, while another uses sawdust and plant-based materials for filtration. A marine fungus that eats common types of plastic debris is also providing hope.

