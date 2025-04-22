Researchers spark major shift with brain-inspired computing breakthrough: 'The opportunities for growth are immense'

"There's so much more to explore."

A breakthrough in transistor material properties that mimic the brain's neural pathways could pave the way for low-power devices and improve functionality in extreme environments.

The study by researchers at Penn State University, published by Nature Communications, explores two-dimensional field-effect transistors (FETs) and their ferroelectric-like properties, as detailed in a summary posted to SciTechDaily.

These tiny electronic components, made up of ultra-thin material layers, are able to toggle the direction of electrical conduction, making them valuable in computing, where signal control is used for multiple functions.

Energy-intensive computer processes, such as AI image recognition, could benefit from the use of low-power alternatives.

"AI accelerators are notoriously energy-hungry," said Harikrishnan Ravichandran, a co-author of the study. "Our devices switch rapidly and consume far less energy, paving the way for faster, greener computing technologies."

A once-overlooked feature of FETs called incipient ferroelectricity is the key in unlocking this next-gen functionality.

"Incipient ferroelectricity means there's no stable ferroelectric order at room temperature," as Dipanjan Sen, a lead author in the study, shared in a Penn State report.

"Instead, there are small, scattered clusters of polar domains. It's a more flexible structure compared to traditional ferroelectric materials,"

Although once considered a limitation, they found that the materials actually became less incipient and showed unique behaviors across numerous temperature levels, especially colder ones.

"In cryogenic conditions, this material exhibited traditional ferroelectric-like behavior suitable for memory applications," according to corresponding author Saptarshi Das. "But at room temperature, this property behaved differently. It had this relaxor nature."

Relaxor behavior refers to a more disordered response, which is less predictable and more fluid than traditional ferroelectrics. At room temperature, the reduced ferroelectric properties actually show potential in neuromorphic computing, which aims to imitate how the brain processes information.

"These devices function similarly to the nervous system, acting like neurons and creating a low-cost, efficient computing system that uses a lot less energy," Mayukh Das, a co-author on the study, added.

The incipient ferroelectric properties in cold temperatures could help advance technology for devices used in space travel or extreme terrestrial environments.

However, the room-temperature neuromorphic capabilities with low-power requirements could be a turning point for data centers, where energy consumption is rampant, especially for cooling.

There's a push for these centers to switch to renewable sources of energy to reduce their air-pollution problem — they commonly rely on grid-provided power, which still heavily relies on burning dirty fuels — and lighten the load on the electrical grid.

"Right now, this is at the research and development stage," said Sen in the Penn State report. "Perfecting these materials and integrating them into everyday devices like smartphones or laptops will take time, so there's so much more to explore."

However, he added that "the opportunities for growth are immense, both in materials and device applications."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.