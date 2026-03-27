Chinese automaker IM Motors has unveiled its new LS9 Hyper SUV, a high-end electric vehicle packed with luxury features that shows just how quickly the global EV market is evolving.

According to CarScoops, IM Motors' LS9 was introduced as a flagship electric SUV, combining stylish interior finishes with rear-wheel steering and high-performance capabilities. The model is a bold entry into the increasingly competitive luxury EV space, where automakers are racing to blend cutting-edge tech with comfort and range.

One standout feature is rear-wheel steering, which makes it easier to handle at low speeds and stable at higher speeds — particularly useful for large SUVs navigating tight city streets or highways. The LS9 also reportedly includes advanced driver-assistance systems and three electric motors to extend its range.

For drivers, a wider variety of premium EV options means more choices and potentially stronger competition on pricing. Beyond luxury touches, EVs like this also lower fuel costs and require less maintenance than gas-powered SUVs. EVs don't require oil changes and typically have fewer moving parts, which means EVs are cheaper to own than a gas-powered car in the long run.

On top of that, EVs are widely considered a key part of the transition away from polluting energy sources, such as petroleum and diesel. With more EVs on the road, we can expect cleaner air, a healthier public, and less pollution warming the planet.

For more savings, charging at home is cheaper than relying on public chargers, often saving drivers hundreds of dollars per year. For homeowners interested in installing a Level 2 charger, Qmerit offers free installation estimates and connects drivers with certified electricians.

Installing solar panels can maximize savings, since charging with your own energy is typically cheaper than drawing entirely from the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer connects homeowners with vetted installers and can help save up to $10,000 on installations. EnergySage, for example, is one partner that simplifies comparing quotes and provides details on available incentives by state.

As more global automakers push into the premium EV space, drivers benefit from innovation, variety, and more accessibility toward vehicles that are cheaper to own and cleaner for the environment.

Commenters were impressed with the initial reveal.

One said, "It was looking just more of the same, until the wood floor. That's something new!"

Another added, "In all fairness, being a screen-heavy interior, this is a Chinese one that actually has some style and design for once."

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