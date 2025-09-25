  • Business Business

Chinese automaker unveils high-tech new model with luxurious features — here are the details

by Simon Sage
China's progress on electric vehicles has been staggering.

Photo Credit: Nio

Chinese automaker Nio has opened up preorders for its latest SUV, the ES8, according to CleanTechnica.

Nio says the ES8 is the largest electric SUV in China, and is big enough for up to seven seats. It has a range of 394 miles with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery and 700 Newton-metres of torque. The interior hosts a range of luxury touches, like three zero-gravity seats, 130-degree reclining third-row seats, and a mini-fridge. 

Nio has carved out a name for itself in the luxury EV sphere, but faces steep competition in China from the likes of BYD, Wuling, Tesla, and others

Electric vehicles are an important part of the future of transportation, primarily because they are inexpensive to fuel and maintain. Switching away from traditional cars also means avoiding the unhealthy fumes inherent with burning gas.


Best of all, EVs prevent transportation pollution. Light-duty vehicle emissions are a big contributor to emissions that exacerbate destructive weather patterns. These can include floods and droughts, which incur steep housing and agricultural costs. 

If you're keen to double down on the environmental and economic benefits of driving an EV, consider charging it with solar power. EnergySage offers a free online tool that connects homeowners with local, vetted panel installers. With their help, EV owners can reduce solar installation costs by up to $10,000 thanks to rebates and credits. 

China's progress on electric vehicles has been staggering. According to one report, half of car sales in the country have been for electric options. Chinese automakers have cranked out more electric vehicles than American and European competitors. Transportation electrification has helped China reduce its overall emissions steadily for the last year. 

Pricing for the ES8 starts at 416,800 Yuan ($58,593 USD). Nio offers an even lower up-front pricetag with a qualifying battery-as-a-service subscription, which allows for battery swapping at dedicated stations. 

