Hyundai unveils new all-electric SUV with incredible driving range and high-tech features — see how far it can go on one charge

Hyundai Motor's latest electric vehicle model has raised the bar in a serious way, with a massive single-charge range estimated at 385 miles, Interesting Engineering reported.

The new Ioniq 9 SUV, announced at an event in Los Angeles, looks primed to build on the popularity of its predecessor. Its powerful range comes from a high-capacity, high-voltage lithium-ion battery that Hyundai says can charge from 10% to 80% in only 24 minutes on a 350-kilowatt charger, according to Interesting Engineering.

A larger range is a big bonus for EV drivers, as charging infrastructure is not yet keeping pace with the number of EVs on the road. Many people face anxiety about how far they can travel or when the next opportunity to charge will come. A car that can practically cover the distance from San Francisco to Los Angeles on just one full charge certainly takes the edge off.

Plus, a journey of any distance in an EV means more money in your pocket that would have gone toward gas. It also means not releasing anything harmful to the planet into the air by burning polluting fuel.









Granted, there are valid concerns about the impact of mineral mining to create EV batteries and the energy it takes to charge them. But compared with how traditional engines run and the resource extraction needed to make them, EV batteries come out on top.

Aside from the perks of its battery, the Ioniq 9 offers further refinements to the driving experience, such as a route planner, an energy report feature, an artificial intelligence assistant, multiple voltage options for charging, and a way to transfer power from the car to other appliances, Interesting Engineering explained.

Meanwhile, the inner workings of the new model have improved its hill-climbing ability, acceleration, and overall efficiency. For example, the Ioniq 9 performance model can ramp up from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.2 seconds and from 80 to 120 kilometers per hour in just 3.4 seconds, according to Hyundai.

The Ioniq 9 provides "customers with unique value while solidifying our leadership in the global EV market," said Hyundai CEO Jaehoon Chang, per Interesting Engineering.

