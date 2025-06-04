Hyundai unveils new feature that could be game-changer for electric vehicle owners: 'This could be a huge stress relief'

Businesses are also continuing to work on solving other EV concerns.

Charging up your electric vehicle while on a road trip has had a few hurdles over the years, depending on the make and model's compatibility with a charging station. But now Hyundai has made a few small tweaks for some of its 2025 models to make the process as easy as opening an app.

Hyundai announced that its MyHyundai app now integrates the four major EV charging networks — Tesla Superchargers, ChargePoint, EVGo, and Ionna — meaning you just need the one app to access the charging stations versus four separate ones, Inside EVs reported.

The automaker's 2025 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 also have the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, allowing access to Superchargers nationwide, and other models can do the same with an adapter. The brand offers plug-and-charge options, too.

As the outlet noted, if all these upgrades work as promised, "this could be a huge stress relief by minimizing the steps involved in charging."

Making it easier to charge your EV is a huge incentive to make the switch from a traditional gas-powered car, along with increased charging speeds and battery capacities that have been steadily improving.

Businesses are also continuing to work on solving other EV charging concerns, like Swtch Energy, which introduced a new system to make charging your EV at an apartment complex easier.

Charging an EV is cheaper than a traditional gas car, according to a report from CNET last year, and that cost goes down further if you charge up overnight at your home.

The savings are enhanced even further when you utilize solar power. EnergySage is a great option to figure out the best solar option for your home, helping you find quality installers and navigating the various deals and rebates available for making the switch.

Having an EV also helps cut down on pumping out pollution, as they don't release tailpipe exhaust. And while there can be concerns over how you draw power to charge the battery, an EV still has a lesser impact on carbon pollution than a gas-powered car, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

