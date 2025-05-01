Company unveils plan to solve EV charging crisis in apartment complexes and commercial buildings: 'Truly transformative for property owners'

"We can't wait to see Swtch Cortex make EV charging smarter."

Charging electric vehicles at apartment complexes and workplaces will soon be much easier thanks to the EV charging solutions company Swtch Energy, which unveiled a scalable, cloud-based system that it says allows for "limitless installation."

According to a March news release, Swtch Cortex is a charging network that combines advanced technology and wireless connectivity, and it has already deployed tens of thousands of charge ports, according to its website.

The platform simplifies EV charging for multi-family and commercial properties by tapping into their existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly electrical upgrades. This allows properties to install as many EV chargers as they need without any extra expenses.

Cortex combines cloud intelligence, wireless networking technology, and onsite computing to increase the system's reliability while reducing installation times. It integrates with building systems, including heating and cooling, to monitor energy usage and manage peak and off-peak demand.

The onsite computing system ensures that the EV chargers can continue to work even during internet outages, and 24/7 monitoring allows for continual power delivery adjustments.

In addition, Cortex's advanced wireless network reduces installation costs by 70% because it eliminates the need to run ethernet cables through infrastructure, resulting in improved performance.

High costs of installation and electrical upgrades often deter apartment building owners from investing in EV chargers. However, the Cortex system could be more appealing to property owners and provide convenient charging for renters.

Commercial property owners would also benefit, with EV owners more likely to shop at retailers with charging stations, per a study by Numerator.

As EVs become more affordable with advancing battery technologies and consumers taking advantage of government subsidies, the Swtch system couldn't come at a better time.

If more businesses and apartment complexes install chargers, it would further encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, helping drivers save money on maintenance, avoid paying for gas, and reduce heat-trapping fumes from gas-powered cars in the atmosphere.

"Sometimes innovation means taking small steps, and sometimes it means taking a leap," Carter Li, CEO of Swtch Energy, said in the news release.

"Swtch Cortex represents one of the biggest leaps we've ever made," he added. "With the new technologies we've introduced, we're uniquely positioned to help multifamily and commercial properties save significant time and money in installing and operating EV charging stations.

"We can't wait to see Swtch Cortex make EV charging smarter, more integrated, and truly transformative for property owners across North America."

